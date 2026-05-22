Improved Travel Experience for Malaysian Commuters as Open Payment System to be Rolled Out

Malaysian commuters will soon enjoy a more seamless travel experience as Prasarana Malaysia Bhd prepares to roll out an open payment system across its various transport services. The existing automated fare collection (AFC) system is being upgraded to support credit and debit cards, QR codes, and mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

Malaysian commuters will soon enjoy a more seamless travel experience as Prasarana Malaysia Bhd prepares to roll out an open payment system across its various transport services.

Once implemented, passengers will no longer be limited to Touch 'n Go cards or physical tokens, with the existing automated fare collection (AFC) system now supporting credit and debit cards, QR codes, and mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. Currently, passengers can already use credit or debit cards at ticket machines, but only for reloading Touch 'n Go cards or purchasing single-journey tokens.

The initiative will also support integration across all major rail and bus lines, including the upcoming LRT Shah Alam Line. The first phase of the rollout is expected to cover 30% of the fare gates within 12 months, with full coverage for bus services, including RapidKL, MRT feeder buses, RapidPenang, and BRT, expected within 15 months. The open payment project is currently in the final stages of the award process and is expected to be finalised in the near future.

The target completion date for rail services, including LRT, MRT, and the Monorail, is 30 months. For National Shuttler Aqilah Flaunts Fluent Mandarin,ssShe Speaks ‘Rojak’ With Partner..





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News Open Payments Malaysian Commuters Prasanana Malaysia Automated Fare Collection Credit Cards Debit Cards QR Codes Mobile Wallets Apple Pay Google Pay Samsung Pay Rail Monorail Electricity Upgrade Improvement

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