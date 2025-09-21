Importance of Updating Your Address: A Guide to Compliance and Benefits

Learn why updating your address on your identification card is more than just a formality. This article outlines the legal requirements, necessary documents, associated costs, and the importance of accurate address information for various official purposes, including voter registration and during movement control orders.

Updating your address is a crucial step, extending beyond voter registration to facilitate verification by authorities. If your identification card (IC) still reflects your childhood residence, or if you've relocated since then without updating your address, it's essential to take action. According to regulations obtained through a legal database, IC holders are obligated to report to the nearest registration office to reflect the change.

This requirement ensures accurate records and streamlines official processes. The process is straightforward, but requires adherence to specific guidelines to ensure the update is valid and effective for all official documents. \Beyond the MyKad, IC holders must provide documentation to verify their current address. This includes utility bills (electricity, water), property assessment tax statements, sale and purchase agreements, and tenancy agreements. This regulation was put into effect on May 2, 2019, following observations of instances where multiple individuals shared a single address and instances of registering addresses at vacant land sites. The implementation was aimed at tightening the accuracy of address data and preventing irregularities. The updated policy also specifies that workplace addresses, organizational addresses, and post office (PO) boxes cannot be utilized as the primary address. This ensures that the address on record accurately reflects the individual's primary place of residence, which is fundamental for security, communication and governmental services. \There are associated costs involved in updating your address. Malaysians are charged RM10 for a new IC, and non-citizens are charged RM40. This is because a change of address necessitates the issuance of a new IC. However, an online system for individuals over the age of 12 to change their address is not available. This means those who wish to update their address must visit a JPN branch and make an appointment through the designated online portal. An updated address is crucial not only for the Election Commission (EC) for voter registration, but also for other agencies like the police, particularly during periods with movement restrictions, such as the Movement Control Order (MCO). During the MCO, individuals were often required to show proof of residence through utility bills to verify their location. This underscores the importance of maintaining an up-to-date address, as it is essential for both civic duties and security compliance. Read the full story. The film is set to be Israel's 2025 Oscar submission for Best Foreign Film, in line with the country's pr... The school chief warden said he was unsure if Student A had transferred from the school due to trauma from the incide... Elderly Cheras Man Rescued After Being Found Living In Squalid Condition





