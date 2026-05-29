Immigration Department to Close Counters on June 1 and 2, 2026

The Immigration Department has announced that it will close all counters, including those at Urban Transformation Centres, on June 1 and 2, 2026, due to public holidays.

The Immigration Department has announced that all counters, including those at Urban Transformation Centres, will be closed on June 1 and 2, 2026, due to public holidays .

The counters will be closed on June 1 in conjunction with the Official Birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and on June 2 to celebrate Wesak Day. This decision comes after the government agreed to grant public holidays in conjunction with these two events. The Official Birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is one of the five mandatory paid holidays that private sector employers must grant workers in Peninsular Malaysia, including the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Employees who worked on Sunday, the day of the Wesak Day celebration, are entitled to a replacement holiday on Tuesday, in accordance with the current provisions in force. The Immigration Department's decision to close its counters on these two days will affect those who need to access its services, but it is expected to be a temporary disruption.

The government's decision to grant public holidays in conjunction with these events is a positive step towards promoting the cultural and national celebrations of Malaysia. However, it may also cause some inconvenience to those who need to access the Immigration Department's services on these two days. The Immigration Department's counters will reopen on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, and the public is advised to plan accordingly.

In the meantime, those who need to access the Immigration Department's services are advised to check the department's website or social media channels for updates on the counter services. The Immigration Department's decision to close its counters on these two days is a necessary step to allow its staff to observe the public holidays and to promote the cultural and national celebrations of Malaysia.

It is expected that the counter services will resume as usual on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, and the public is advised to plan accordingly





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Department Public Holidays Wesak Day Official Birthday Of The Yang Di-Pertuan Agong

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York Prepares for 2026 FIFA World Cup with Vibrant Fan ExperienceNew York is gearing up to host football fans from around the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While most matches will be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey-officially dubbed a New York stadium for the event-the city offers a wealth of attractions. These include iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and Times Square, plus Major League Baseball games featuring the Yankees and Mets. Culinary options range from classic bagels and pizza to 72 Michelin-starred restaurants. Free Fan Zones will be set up across all five boroughs, ensuring celebrations throughout the city.

Read more »

Rakuten Kobo Brings Immersive Reading Experience To Malaysians At KLIBF 2026The pages of reading meet the future of imagination as Rakuten Kobo makes its debut at Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (KLIBF) at World Trade Centre

Read more »

Malaysia's doubles stars shine at Singapore Open 2026Malaysia's top women's doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, and defending men's double champions, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, advanced to the second round of the Singapore Open 2026, while national women's top player K. Letshanaa and world number 47 Justin Hoh failed to progress in the singles category.

Read more »

Dyeneley Daud Wins State Randawi Tavantang Kaamatan 2026Dyeneley Daud, a 19-year-old student from Nabawan, was crowned State Randawi Tavantang Kaamatan (RTK) 2026 at the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association Hall in Penampang. He outshined 49 other young Sabah Indigenous men to win a prize package worth RM115,000. The first runner-up was Bryan Niccolson Jacob of Keningau, and Daniel Chrionie Taning (Tamparuli) finished third. Finalists, aged 18-30, represented districts and Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association branches.

Read more »