Immigration Department Dismisses 77 Officers Over Misconduct Since 2022, Says Zakaria

Datuk Zakaria Shaaban reveals that 77 immigration officers have been terminated for violations ranging from SOP breaches to drug offenses, and explains the rigorous disciplinary process and coordination with anti‑corruption agencies.

Datuk Zakaria Shaaban, senior official of Malaysia's Immigration Department , disclosed that a total of 77 immigration officers have been dismissed for disciplinary and integrity‑related breaches since the start of 2022.

He explained that the department has processed 971 disciplinary cases over the three‑year period from 2022 to 2025, and that dismissals form part of the sanctions imposed on officers found guilty of misconduct. As of the end of May 2024, 23 cases have already been concluded for the current year, a figure he shared while attending the Jelajah Wira Madani Semarak Aidiladha programme at the temporary immigration depot in Beranang.

Zakaria stressed that the department will not waver in taking decisive action against any staff member who violates the codes of conduct or engages in corrupt behaviour. He reiterated that any punitive measure, up to dismissal, will only be applied when clear, admissible evidence establishes guilt. The minister elaborated on the typical categories of infractions that have led to terminations.

The most frequently cited offences include violations of standard operating procedures, abuse of authority, chronic absenteeism, involvement in drug‑related activities and the smuggling of prohibited items into immigration facilities. In addition, a number of officers were found to be operating beyond their jurisdiction, involving themselves in "counter‑setting" cases-a term that refers to the manipulation of immigration records for personal or illicit gain.

Zakaria warned that the public often expects swift punishment, but the disciplinary process is bound by statutory regulations, requires thorough investigation, and must be anchored in solid proof. He cautioned that the department cannot impose sanctions without due process, as any decision made by the internal disciplinary board is subject to judicial review and may be contested in court.

The official also noted that of the 994 resolved disciplinary matters, the overwhelming majority involved personnel from support groups, whereas cases concerning management‑level staff and professional officers are referred to the Public Service Department's disciplinary board for adjudication. He added that other enforcement bodies, such as the Malaysian Anti‑Corruption Commission and the Royal Malaysia Police, have independently pursued criminal investigations against immigration officers suspected of illegal conduct.

Zakaria concluded by urging the public to remain vigilant against misinformation, reminding readers that false articles masquerading as credible news outlets have been circulating, especially around the Aidiladha holiday. He called for unity and compassion during the festive period, urging citizens to rely on verified sources for accurate information





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