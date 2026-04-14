The Malaysian Immigration Department conducted a special operation in Labuan, leading to the detention of six undocumented Filipino nationals. The operation, based on intelligence and public tip-offs, was conducted on Monday morning and involved a team of enforcement officers. The detainees are being held for further investigation under the Immigration Act 1959/63. Simultaneously, Cosmobeauté Malaysia is expanding into East Malaysia with a beauty festival planned for 2026.

LABUAN : In a recent enforcement action, the Immigration Department of Malaysia detained six undocumented migrants in Labuan . The operation, a targeted effort based on intelligence gathered and public reports, took place on Monday morning.

Commencing at 12:10 AM and concluding at 2:00 AM, the raid spanned three residential locations across the island. A total of 31 immigration enforcement officers were involved in the operation.

The individuals apprehended were all Filipino nationals, and the primary reason for their detention was their inability to produce valid travel documents or permits, a violation of Malaysian immigration laws. The arrests underscore the ongoing efforts of the Immigration Department to maintain border control and enforce immigration regulations within the country.

The detained individuals are currently being held at the Labuan Immigration Depot. This is standard procedure for further investigation and processing, conducted under the provisions of the Immigration Act 1959/63. The Act provides the legal framework for managing immigration, including the detention, investigation, and potential deportation of those found to be in violation of its regulations.

This action highlights the government's commitment to ensuring that individuals residing and working within Malaysia adhere to the established legal frameworks concerning immigration. The Immigration Department is dedicated to identifying and removing individuals who are in the country unlawfully. This dedication is a key component of national security.

Furthermore, authorities emphasized that operations of this nature will continue throughout the region, aimed at identifying and removing other undocumented migrants. The Immigration Department's commitment extends to all areas of the country and will continue to be a primary focus.

In addition to the arrests of the six undocumented migrants, the operation also resulted in the issuance of summonses to two witnesses. These summonses were issued to gather information and aid in the ongoing investigation. The involvement of witnesses is a standard practice in investigations, allowing authorities to gather additional context and information related to the case.

The summonses ensure cooperation and provide a mechanism for individuals to contribute to the investigation, ultimately leading to a more comprehensive understanding of the situation. Authorities are keen to understand how these individuals came to be in the country.

The government’s ongoing efforts also include public education. Authorities issued a strong warning to employers and the public against harboring or employing undocumented migrants. The message is clear: assisting undocumented migrants carries legal consequences. The warnings served to reinforce the importance of compliance with immigration laws.

This serves as a deterrent to others, and promotes a safer environment for citizens, by promoting compliance with the law. The Immigration Department's actions aim to uphold the integrity of the country's borders and ensure that all residents comply with the law. The government's stance reinforces its dedication to upholding Malaysian law.

Simultaneously, the Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo are set to expand their presence in East Malaysia. This expansion includes the launch of the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026.

The festival will be held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) in Kota Kinabalu, from May 25 to 26. This initiative signifies the growing opportunities within the East Malaysian market.

The festival provides a platform for businesses and professionals to showcase their products and services. The event will attract participants, including exhibitors and attendees, involved in beauty and related industries.

The festival is designed to provide networking opportunities. It will also provide a venue for showcasing innovations in the beauty sector. The expansion into East Malaysia reflects the growing importance of the region.

The festival will boost economic activity and provides a further platform for both local and international businesses. This shows the government’s commitment to growing the business sector and promoting growth.

The event's location in Kota Kinabalu underscores the city's role as a regional hub for business and tourism. The Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival is expected to draw a large number of visitors.

The event should stimulate economic activity within the region. The festival is expected to attract professionals and businesses from across the beauty industry.





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