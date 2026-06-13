Immigration Department Conducts Nationwide Operations, Detains 471 Foreigners

The Immigration Department has conducted over 170 operations nationwide within a five-day period, resulting in the detention of 471 foreigners for immigration offences. The operations were aimed at ensuring foreigners comply with the terms of their passes and preventing the exploitation of foreign nationals by employers who do not comply with immigration laws.

Petaling Jaya: The Immigration Department has conducted over 170 operations nationwide within a five-day period, resulting in the detention of 471 foreigners for immigration offences.

The operations, which took place between June 8 and June 12, were aimed at ensuring foreigners comply with the terms of their passes. Any misuse of these passes, including engaging in unauthorized activities or conducting business illegally, constitutes an offence that may result in strict legal action under existing laws. The department has also intensified enforcement operations nationwide, particularly against foreign nationals involved in illegal business activities, pass misuse, and those working without authorization.

The public is encouraged to cooperate with the department by providing information regarding the presence or activities of foreign nationals suspected of violating immigration laws. In addition, 31 employers were detained to assist investigations for allegedly employing or harbouring foreign nationals who had committed immigration offences. The nationwide implementation of these operations demonstrates the department's commitment to ensuring immigration law enforcement is carried out consistently and without compromise.

The operations were also aimed at preventing the exploitation of foreign nationals by employers who do not comply with immigration laws. The department has called on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to step up and set up halfway homes for former inmates, providing them with necessary support and assistance to reintegrate into society. This initiative is part of the department's efforts to address the issue of human trafficking and provide assistance to victims of exploitation.

The department has also emphasized the importance of cooperation from the public in reporting any suspected immigration offences, ensuring that enforcement action can be taken promptly. The public is urged to report any information regarding the presence or activities of foreign nationals suspected of violating immigration laws to the department. The department has also assured that it will continue to intensify enforcement operations nationwide, particularly against foreign nationals involved in illegal business activities, pass misuse, and those working without authorization.

The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the department. The department has also called on NGOs to provide assistance to former inmates, providing them with necessary support and assistance to reintegrate into society. This initiative is part of the department's efforts to address the issue of human trafficking and provide assistance to victims of exploitation.

The department has also emphasized the importance of cooperation from the public in reporting any suspected immigration offences, ensuring that enforcement action can be taken promptly. The public is urged to report any information regarding the presence or activities of foreign nationals suspected of violating immigration laws to the department. The department has also assured that it will continue to intensify enforcement operations nationwide, particularly against foreign nationals involved in illegal business activities, pass misuse, and those working without authorization.

The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the department. The department has also called on NGOs to provide assistance to former inmates, providing them with necessary support and assistance to reintegrate into society. This initiative is part of the department's efforts to address the issue of human trafficking and provide assistance to victims of exploitation.

The department has also emphasized the importance of cooperation from the public in reporting any suspected immigration offences, ensuring that enforcement action can be taken promptly. The public is urged to report any information regarding the presence or activities of foreign nationals suspected of violating immigration laws to the department. The department has also assured that it will continue to intensify enforcement operations nationwide, particularly against foreign nationals involved in illegal business activities, pass misuse, and those working without authorization.

The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the department





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Immigration Department Nationwide Operations 471 Foreigners Detained Immigration Offences Pass Misuse

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