Immigration Chief Debunks Misconceptions About Undocumented Foreign Workers in Malaysia

Malaysia's Immigration Department director-general emphasizes that while there are over three million legal foreign workers, the perception of widespread undocumented labor is often exaggerated by misinformation and influencers. The department reports thousands of arrests and employer detentions as part of its crackdown.

KAJANG: The misconception that Malaysia is home to large numbers of undocumented foreign workers must be remedied, says Datuk Zakaria Shaaban . The Immigration Department director-general said sometimes the public had the wrong idea and perception when seeing many foreigners congregating in several locations in Kuala Lumpur during public holidays or the weekends.

Such misconceptions must be corrected as Malaysia has more than three million foreign workers with valid permits and passes, he told reporters after attending the Jelajah Wira Madani Semarak Aidiladha programme at the Millennium Temporary Depot in Beranang on Wednesday (May 27). Some influencers are after hits and sensational stories and they might have portrayed certain situations wrongly, he added. Between Jan 1 and Monday, the department conducted 5,010 operations nationwide, leading to 17,313 undocumented foreigners nabbed, Zakaria said.

We also detained 789 employers for harbouring and hiring undocumented foreign workers, he said. We will take action without fear or favour. We hope all parties will cooperate with the department in supplying relevant information on immigration offences, he said





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Immigration Undocumented Workers Zakaria Shaaban Malaysia Foreign Workers Enforcement Operations

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