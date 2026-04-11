Immediate Action Taken to Address Dilapidated School Infrastructure in Sabah

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim orders swift resolution for Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Balaban Jaya in Beluran, Sabah, where students are attending classes in unsuitable conditions due to infrastructure damage. The Ministry of Education is taking immediate steps, including temporary relocation and facility upgrades.

Kuala Lumpur, April 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has taken immediate action to address the distressing state of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Balaban Jaya in Beluran, Sabah . The school's dilapidated infrastructure has forced students to endure lessons in severely unsuitable conditions, including classrooms in wall-less tents and corridors within a mosque, as the permanent school building remains incomplete.

Following reports highlighting these concerning circumstances, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim promptly issued directives to the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department. His primary concern is the swift resolution of this critical issue. The Prime Minister's Facebook post today emphasized the profound impact these conditions have on the children's well-being and their right to a comfortable and conducive learning environment. He underscored that the comfort and welfare of these students, as they pursue their education, must be prioritized, and decisive action must be implemented without delay. The urgent need for intervention has become apparent due to the inadequate learning environment that has been a long-standing issue at the school. This has led to the current conditions where classes are being held in tents lacking walls and in the corridors of a mosque. This is directly attributed to the absence of a fully completed permanent school building. The existing infrastructure, damaged by ground movement and slope instability, has rendered the school environment unsafe for continued use. The MOE has expressed its deep concern about the safety of the students. Consequently, the Ministry of Education released a media statement today, detailing the immediate steps being taken to address this critical situation. The Sabah State Education Department (JPN Sabah) had previously held several engagement sessions with stakeholders, including parents and the local community, to collaboratively find a suitable and sustainable solution. \In response to the identified problems, the MOE has outlined a multi-faceted approach to address the issues. Firstly, immediate measures include the temporary relocation of students to SK Pekan Beluran. Transportation will be provided to ensure students can conveniently attend classes at the temporary location. This relocation aims to minimize disruptions to the students' education and alleviate any potential burdens faced by their parents. This decision reflects the commitment of the Ministry to ensuring educational continuity amidst the challenging circumstances. Secondly, upgrading works at SK Sungai Nangka are scheduled to commence immediately. This upgrade is intended to accommodate the temporary placement of pupils while awaiting the construction of a new permanent building for SK Balaban Jaya. The aim is to create a suitable learning environment for the students during the interim period. The MOE has pledged its full responsibility for the safety and educational needs of all the affected students. The Ministry is working to safeguard their well-being, while ensuring that the broader school community’s health and safety are given careful attention. The ministry understands the urgency of providing a secure and comfortable environment for the children, and it plans to continue working with the local communities to ensure the long-term educational success and well-being of the students involved. The government is also dedicated to constructing a proper and permanent building for SK Balaban Jaya as quickly as possible. \The situation at SK Balaban Jaya highlights the imperative of prioritizing educational infrastructure and student welfare. The government’s swift response, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, demonstrates its commitment to ensuring that every child has access to a safe and suitable learning environment. The combined efforts of the MOE, the ICU, and JPN Sabah signify a concerted attempt to provide a practical solution for the affected students and parents. This coordinated approach will help to minimize interruptions to learning and address the serious safety concerns that have arisen. The focus on immediate relocation, facility upgrades, and future infrastructure investment sends a clear message about the government's commitment to supporting education in the Beluran area and the nation as a whole. The steps taken by the MOE, including the temporary relocation of students, and the upgrading of facilities at SK Sungai Nangka, are aimed at offering immediate relief and promoting the continuation of education without interruptions. These decisions also address the immediate safety concerns identified with the school's current infrastructure. The implementation of these plans shows a dedication to working alongside parents and the local community to address the challenges facing the school and, ultimately, promoting the well-being of its students. The long-term goal is to furnish the school with a permanent, safe, and fully functional structure to facilitate an optimized learning environment and provide for the long-term needs of the community and its students. The government's resolve to address the concerns around the school's infrastructure sends a positive message about the importance placed on education in Malaysia





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