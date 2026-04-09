IMF to Lower Global Growth Forecasts Due to Middle East War, Warns of 'Scarring Effects'

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to lower its global growth forecasts due to the economic impact of the Middle East war, according to Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The conflict, which began on February 28th, has led to rising energy costs, supply chain disruptions, and a loss of market confidence, exacerbating global inflation and threatening food security. The IMF anticipates providing substantial financial assistance to affected countries and has formed a coordination group to address the war's effects on energy markets. The annual Spring Meetings in Washington are focusing on coordinated responses to the crisis.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced that the IMF will revise global growth forecasts downward due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The war, which began on February 28th, has had a profound impact on the global economy, leading to 'scarring effects' that will persist even if a ceasefire holds. Georgieva emphasized that the crisis exhibits 'asymmetric' effects, disproportionately affecting low-income energy-importing nations.

The IMF anticipates providing up to $50 billion in immediate financial assistance to affected countries and anticipates that food insecurity will impact at least 45 million people. This situation has been compounded by rising energy costs, infrastructure damage, and supply chain disruptions, all contributing to a loss of market confidence and slowing global economic growth. The IMF's assessment suggests that global headline inflation will also be revised upwards due to the oil price shocks and supply chain disruptions linked to the war.\The annual Spring Meetings, co-hosted by the IMF and the World Bank in Washington, are currently underway, bringing together top economic policymakers from across the globe to address these challenges. The conflict, which involves attacks and retaliatory strikes, has severely impacted the Middle East, leading to a significant economic toll. The World Bank forecasts that regional economic growth, excluding Iran, is expected to slow to a mere 1.8% in 2026, a 2.4 percentage point downgrade from pre-war projections. The disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, caused by Iran's actions, has further exacerbated the situation by snarling supply chains and driving up oil prices. The IMF, along with the World Bank and the World Food Programme, convened to discuss the economic and food security implications of the war, recognizing that rising oil, gas, and fertilizer prices coupled with transport bottlenecks will inevitably result in increased food prices and widespread food insecurity. A joint statement released after the meeting underscored the urgent need to address these issues and coordinate efforts to mitigate the adverse impacts on vulnerable populations.\To address the multifaceted consequences of the war, the IMF and World Bank have established a coordination group specifically focused on managing the effects on energy markets. A high-level meeting of this group is scheduled for Monday. Furthermore, the IMF is preparing to release its annual Fiscal Monitor report, which is expected to highlight the increasing government debt levels as countries grapple with repeated economic shocks. An earlier report on the war’s economic costs revealed that output in conflict-affected nations can decline by 3% at the onset, with further declines extending over several years. This underscores the severity of the economic damage. The reports also stress that 'all roads lead to higher prices and slower growth,' highlighting the impact of disrupted fertilizer supply chains on food security. Low-income countries are particularly vulnerable to food insecurity and may need increased external support. Georgieva specifically pointed to the difficulties faced by Pacific Island nations, who are at the end of long supply chains, raising concerns about their ability to receive essential fuel supplies amid such disruptions. The IMF is actively working to provide financial aid and guidance to countries struggling with the economic fallout of the conflict





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IMF Middle East War Global Growth Inflation Food Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Markets Rally on Middle East Ceasefire Deal, But Analysts Urge CautionFinancial markets experienced a relief rally following a Middle East ceasefire, with oil prices dropping, stocks surging, and the dollar weakening. However, analysts caution that the underlying issues remain unresolved, and the impact may be short-lived.

Read more »

FBM KLCI climbs nearly 1% as Asian markets react to Middle East ceasefireBERLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - Germany's domestic ⁠intelligence agency warned on Tuesday of ‌cyberattacks by the Russian state-linked hacker group APT28, saying it had compromised vulnerable TP-Link ​internet routers to spy ⁠on military, government ⁠and critical infrastructure targets.

Read more »

US bonds jump as Middle East ceasefire revives rate-cut betsBERLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - Germany's domestic ⁠intelligence agency warned on Tuesday of ‌cyberattacks by the Russian state-linked hacker group APT28, saying it had compromised vulnerable TP-Link ​internet routers to spy ⁠on military, government ⁠and critical infrastructure targets.

Read more »

Heartburn in New Delhi over Pakistan’s role in brokering Middle East ceasefireKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

Middle East conflict: 166 Filipinos set to return to Manila ThursdayKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

Pope Leo welcomes Middle East ceasefire, urges dialogueKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »