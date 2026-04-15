IMF Raises Malaysia's 2026 GDP Growth Forecast to 4.7% Amid Global Economic Shifts

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revises Malaysia's 2026 GDP growth to 4.7%, citing domestic resilience. Global growth projections are adjusted, with varying impacts across economies due to geopolitical tensions and inflation. The report analyzes trade, AI's potential, and provides a comprehensive economic outlook.

The International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) has adjusted its economic outlook, presenting a positive forecast for Malaysia 's economic growth while acknowledging global challenges. The IMF 's April 2026 World Economic Outlook (WEO) released yesterday revised Malaysia 's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection to 4.7 per cent for 2026, marking an upward revision of 0.4 percentage points from its previous estimate. Furthermore, the IMF anticipates a 4.3 per cent growth rate for Malaysia in 2027. This positive outlook for Malaysia contrasts with the IMF 's previous projection of 4.3 per cent for 2026, outlined in its January 2026 WEO titled Global Economy : Steady amid Divergent Forces. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) shares an optimistic view, estimating the country's economic growth to range between four and five per cent this year. This positive outlook is attributed to Malaysia 's domestic economic resilience and its diversified export structure, which provide a buffer against external economic headwinds, particularly those stemming from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The IMF projects global growth to be 3.1 per cent in 2026 and 3.2 per cent in 2027, slower than its recent pace of about 3.4 per cent in 2024-2025. This projected slowdown contrasts with the historical average of 3.7 per cent recorded between 2000 and 2019. The report suggests that the relatively modest downward revision to global growth is influenced by various factors. These include continued tailwinds partially offsetting the negative shocks from the conflict, such as lower tariffs, pre-existing policy support, and positive carryover from stronger-than-expected economic performance at the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026 in some regions. The report acknowledges that this situation masks significant disparities among countries. Lower-income economies that rely heavily on commodity imports are particularly vulnerable, facing challenges such as higher energy and food prices and foreign exchange depreciation.

The IMF expects advanced economies to grow by 1.8 per cent in 2026 and 1.7 per cent in 2027. The conflict in West Asia has a relatively modest impact on growth in advanced economies, with a decrease of 0.2 percentage point in 2026 compared to pre-conflict forecasts. This is due to positive terms-of-trade effects in the United States and stronger growth momentum and offsetting government measures in Japan. However, certain net energy-importing economies like the eurozone and the United Kingdom are expected to experience more significant negative impacts.

In emerging market and developing economies, the IMF forecasts a decline in growth to 3.9 per cent this year, followed by a recovery to 4.2 per cent in 2027. The conflict in West Asia's influence on these economies varies depending on their geographical proximity, financial flows, remittances, and energy dependencies. The report notes that the conflict has a greater overall negative impact on growth in emerging market and developing economies compared to advanced economies. The former group is projected to experience a 0.3 percentage point reduction in growth in 2026 compared to pre-conflict forecasts. Growth in emerging and developing Asia is also predicted to decrease, reaching 4.9 per cent in 2026 and 4.8 per cent in 2027, down from 5.5 per cent in 2025.

The IMF's analysis also addresses global inflation. The report anticipates a pause in the decline of global inflation, with headline inflation rising from 4.1 per cent in 2025 to 4.4 per cent in 2026 before falling back to 3.7 per cent in 2027. This represents a 0.7 percentage point upward revision for 2026 compared to the October 2025 WEO, driven by expectations of higher energy and food prices. The IMF notes differences across countries, attributing them to persistent dynamics in services inflation, which has a larger domestic component, and the increasing role of country-specific factors in shaping inflation. The IMF expects world trade volume growth to decrease from 5.1 per cent in 2025 to 2.8 per cent in 2026, then increase to 3.8 per cent in 2027. The report explains these dynamics as front-loading of activities, followed by the impact of tariffs, partially offset by adjustments in trade linkages and production chains over time.

Furthermore, the IMF's outlook includes consideration of artificial intelligence (AI). The reference forecast does not incorporate the direct effects of AI on productivity, given that adoption rates for AI remain modest in numerous sectors. However, the recent surge in AI-related investment and the acceleration of AI adoption could potentially increase productivity and accelerate medium-term growth. The IMF suggests that this could boost global growth by as much as 0.3 percentage point in the near term and by 0.1 to 0.8 percentage point in the medium term.

The report indicates that the global economy is navigating a complex landscape, balancing the impact of geopolitical events and inflation with the potential for technological advancements. The IMF's projections highlight the resilience of the Malaysian economy and its ability to adapt to global challenges. The report emphasizes the importance of factors such as domestic resilience, export diversification, and government measures in mitigating the negative impacts of external headwinds. The IMF's analysis provides a detailed understanding of the global economic environment, emphasizing the need for continued monitoring and adjustments to economic policies. This includes addressing the challenges posed by inflation, geopolitical instability, and evolving trade dynamics. The report's insights are crucial for policymakers, investors, and businesses to make informed decisions and navigate the uncertain economic landscape. The IMF's forecast serves as a significant benchmark for assessing economic performance and formulating economic strategies in the years ahead. It underscores the interconnectedness of the global economy and the need for international cooperation to address shared challenges and promote sustainable growth. The updated projections offer a crucial perspective on the ongoing and evolving dynamics of the global economy and its multifaceted implications. The report underlines the significance of understanding emerging trends, such as the increasing impact of technology, to make informed decisions in a dynamic economic context. The IMF's outlook underscores the necessity of continuous adaptation, sound economic management, and proactive policies to foster a stable and prosperous future for both individual countries and the global community.





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IMF Ups Malaysia's 2026 GDP Growth ForecastThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its projection for Malaysia's GDP growth to 4.7% for 2026, an increase of 0.4 percentage points. This follows a 5.2% growth last year, driven by strong domestic demand and exports. The IMF also forecasts 4.3% growth in 2027. Despite global economic concerns, the World Bank also raised its forecast for 2026. The positive outlook is supported by Malaysia's resilient fundamentals.

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IMF Ups Malaysia's 2026 GDP Growth Forecast to 4.7%The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its projection for Malaysia's real GDP growth to 4.7% for 2026, up from its previous estimate of 4.3%. The IMF also forecasts 4.3% growth for 2027. Global growth is projected to be slower than recent years.

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