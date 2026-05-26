IMF Negotiates New Assistance Program for Bangladesh Amid Iran War

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is in negotiations with the Bangladeshi government for a new assistance program to help the country manage the economic impact of the Iran war. The new program will aim to help Bangladesh build a more resilient and sustainable economy, and will focus on supporting the country's efforts to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) is in negotiations with the Bangladesh i government for a new assistance program at Dhaka's request, as the South Asian country reels from the economic fallout of the Iran war.

The Bangladeshi authorities have requested a new IMF-supported program, said Ivo Krznar, the Fund's Mission Chief for Bangladesh. IMF staff are in discussions with the authorities on their reform agenda and policy priorities. In March, Bangladesh's government said it was seeking loans of around US$2 billion from multilateral donors to tackle energy security concerns sparked by the surging fuel prices caused by the war on Iran.

The country is already in the middle of a US$5.7 billion IMF program, which began in 2023 and was due to run for four years. The World Bank has also approved a US$350 million loan to help Bangladesh manage rising fuel import pressures and strengthen energy security after shortages linked to the Middle East war.

Bangladesh imports 95% of its oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), much of it from the Middle East, where energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have been disrupted since the war began. The government has already taken several measures to curb fuel consumption, including halting production at most fertilizer factories.

A virtual meeting between Bangladesh Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke last week resulted in both sides agreeing to move quickly toward a new program. This comes as Bangladesh struggles with the economic impact of the war, with the country's economy heavily reliant on imported energy. The IMF program will aim to help Bangladesh manage its energy security and economic stability in the face of the ongoing conflict.

The program will also focus on reforming Bangladesh's economic policies to make them more resilient to external shocks. The Bangladeshi government is seeking to reduce its reliance on imported energy and increase its domestic energy production to mitigate the impact of the war. The IMF and the World Bank are working closely with the Bangladeshi government to develop a comprehensive plan to address the country's energy security concerns.

The plan will include measures to increase energy efficiency, promote renewable energy sources, and develop new domestic energy production capacity. The IMF and the World Bank are committed to supporting Bangladesh in its efforts to manage the economic impact of the war and to achieve long-term economic stability and growth. The new program will be a key component of the country's economic recovery strategy, and will aim to help Bangladesh build a more resilient and sustainable economy.

The program will also focus on supporting the country's efforts to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The IMF and the World Bank are working closely with the Bangladeshi government to develop a comprehensive plan to address the country's energy security concerns. The plan will include measures to increase energy efficiency, promote renewable energy sources, and develop new domestic energy production capacity.

The IMF and the World Bank are committed to supporting Bangladesh in its efforts to manage the economic impact of the war and to achieve long-term economic stability and growth. The new program will be a key component of the country's economic recovery strategy, and will aim to help Bangladesh build a more resilient and sustainable economy. The program will also focus on supporting the country's efforts to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)





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