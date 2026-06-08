Illegal online betting operators offer wagers on 2026 FIFA World Cup

Illegal online betting operators have begun offering wagers on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even before the tournament kicks off on June 11. The online platforms, operated under various brands believed to be based overseas, were easily accessible through internet searches and social media channels, including Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp.

Illegal online betting operators have begun offering wagers on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even before the tournament kicks off on June 11. The online platforms, operated under various brands believed to be based overseas, were easily accessible through internet searches and social media channels, including Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp.

To place bets, users are usually required to register by providing personal information, including their name, email address and banking details, before being issued an account and password. Once registered and after depositing money, punters can communicate directly with betting agents through chat functions available on the websites or via messaging applications such as WhatsApp. Most platforms require a minimum deposit of RM100 before users can participate in any betting activity.

It is believed that wagers on the total number of goals scored in a match remain among the most popular betting categories among football punters. Successful bets can generate payouts worth more than double the original stake, depending on the odds offered by the betting operator. Investigations also revealed that several of the websites offer hundreds of other gambling games resembling those commonly found in casinos.

The findings suggest that illegal World Cup betting activities have largely shifted to fully digital platforms, replacing traditional methods commonly used in previous tournaments. During past World Cup editions, betting agents or bookies often operated from Chinese coffee shops, food courts and mamak restaurants where live matches were screened.

However, such methods are now considered riskier as both bookmakers and punters can be more easily identified during enforcement operations conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department's Anti-vice, gambling and secret societies division (D7)





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