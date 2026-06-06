Illegal Dumping Blocks Access to Ranau's Islamic Cemetery, Sparking Outcry

A pile of illegally dumped waste has completely blocked the main road to the Tanah Merah Islamic Cemetery in Ranau, causing outrage among residents and visitors. Social media is abuzz with condemnation and demands for swift action from local authorities.

Residents and visitors seeking to visit the Tanah Merah Islamic Cemetery in Ranau have expressed shock and anger after discovering that the main access road to the burial ground has been completely blocked by a pile of illegally dumped waste.

This irresponsible act of indiscriminate littering has drawn widespread condemnation on social media, with the public voicing frustration and demanding immediate action from local authorities. The issue came to light when individuals intending to visit the cemetery found the entrance impassable due to the accumulation of garbage. The obstruction not only causes significant inconvenience but also deeply offends the religious sentiments of those wishing to fulfill their duty to respect deceased family members.

Social media platforms have become the primary outlet for public complaints, with numerous comments highlighting the problem and the lack of civic responsibility among some community members. One social media user posted, "Apologies if this view is disturbing. This is the main route to the Tanah Merah Islamic Cemetery. It is heartbreaking to see it filled with a mountain of trash.

To those who dump waste, let us be more considerate. Empathy is crucial. Do not be selfish for your own comfort. It is pitiful that families cannot pass this way to visit graves.

" Another questioned the failure of local authorities to address the issue, asking, "Is there no solution from the District Council regarding this dumping site? " The public is also urging stricter enforcement and monitoring. Suggested measures include installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the affected area to identify and take action against offenders.

"They should install CCTV here so we can see who is too lazy to dispose of waste properly," suggested one user. Others expressed disappointment in the attitudes of a few, stating, "Many are diligent in worship and performing prayers, but their attitudes remain unchanged; they still dump trash indiscriminately.

" Beyond causing inconvenience, the illegal dumping also poses serious safety hazards. "It is truly terrible the behavior of those who dump waste arbitrarily," said a resident. Another added, "Exactly... there are also many shards of glass on the road leading to the cemetery... dangerous.

" The presence of broken glass and other sharp objects makes the route risky for visitors, especially children. Although infrastructure upgrade efforts have been undertaken, including cementing the entrance road to the area, the problem persists.

"The road inside has been cemented but they still dump trash at the intersections," noted a resident, emphasizing that the issue stems from attitudes and behaviors that are difficult to change. This incident highlights the urgent need to intensify public awareness campaigns, tighten enforcement of anti-dumping laws, and improve waste management systems in Ranau.

The community now awaits a firm response from the Ranau District Council to address this issue that disrespects the sanctity of the cemetery and harms the environment, thereby ensuring the area remains clean and accessible to all





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Illegal Dumping Cemetery Access Ranau Waste Management Public Outcry CCTV District Council Environment Safety Hazard

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