Illegal chicken farm raided in Selangor, stalls seized in Hulu Selangor

The Kuala Selangor Municipal Council (MPKS) and the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS) conducted enforcement operations to shut down illegal chicken farms and stalls occupying parking bays in Selangor and Hulu Selangor, respectively. The operators were issued compounds for non-compliance with the law.

An illegal chicken farm in Selangor was raided after its operator failed to fully clear the site and cease operations despite earlier notices. The Kuala Selangor Municipal Council (MPKS) carried out a four-hour enforcement operation with help from several government agencies .

The farm was found to have discharged effluent into a nearby stream and had cleanliness issues. The operator was issued compounds for running a business without valid licences and for cleanliness issues. Electricity and water supply to the farm were also disconnected. In a separate operation, the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS) seized two stalls occupying parking bays at Dataran Warisan in Kuala Kubu Baru.

The owners failed to comply with a notice to vacate issued under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Illegal Chicken Farm Kuala Selangor Municipal Council Hulu Selangor Municipal Council Enforcement Operation Seizure Compound Street Drainage And Building Act 1974 Environment Conservation Illegal Business Non-Compliance Compound Notice Enforcement Illegal Activities Operators Government Agencies Electricity Supply Water Supply Stream Parking Bays Dataran Warisan Kuala Kubu Baru Stalls Notice To Vacate Act 1974 Enforcement Operation Seizure Compound Environment Conservation Illegal Business Non-Compliance Compound Notice Enforcement Illegal Activities Operators Government Agencies Electricity Supply Water Supply Stream Parking Bays Dataran Warisan Kuala Kubu Baru Stalls Notice To Vacate Act 1974

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Unauthorized Multistory Building for Rohingya Ethnic Group Found in Remote Hulu Langat AreaA video showing an unauthorized multistory building allegedly built for Rohingya ethnic group in a remote area of Sungai Tekali, Hulu Langat, Selangor has gone viral. The structure, with a zinc-roofed corridor, poorly constructed brick walls, and suspicious water and electrical connections, was discovered by radio presenter and actor Azad Jasmin, 50, also known as Pak Azad, who got lost and took an alternative route. The building appears to have been constructed incrementally by residents. The issue stems from landowner allowing foreign residents to build housing without proper permits, which has been raised in local council meetings. Relevant agencies have taken enforcement actions, but the root cause is the landowners permitting unauthorized use and utility connections, complicating government efforts.

Read more »

4-storey building in Hulu Langat illegally built, says Kajang municipal councilThe council said part of the building was built on reserved government land.

Read more »

Watchdog calls for MACC probe into illegal Hulu Langat flatsMalaysian Corruption Watch asks why the relevant authorities failed to act if the flats were indeed constructed without approved building plans.

Read more »

Kajang Municipal Council Takes Action Against Illegally Constructed FlatThe Kajang Municipal Council has issued a notice and order against an illegally constructed flat in Hulu Langat, after a viral video surfaced on social media.

Read more »