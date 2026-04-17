IHG to Debut Second Kimpton Hotel in Malaysia with Stunning Beachfront Property in Kota Kinabalu

IHG Hotels & Resorts is expanding its luxury and lifestyle portfolio in Malaysia by announcing Kimpton Kota Kinabalu, a new 350-key beachfront hotel set to open in 2031. The hotel will offer a distinct lifestyle experience, blending signature Kimpton hospitality with the vibrant culture and natural beauty of Sabah.

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) is significantly bolstering its presence in Malaysia's dynamic hospitality sector with the groundbreaking announcement of its second Kimpton hotel in the country: Kimpton Kota Kinabalu . This exciting new development is strategically situated along the picturesque and iconic Tanjung Aru shoreline, promising a luxurious and immersive guest experience.

Scheduled for its grand opening in 2031, this expansive 350-key, beachfront retreat is poised to redefine coastal luxury in Sabah. The hotel aims to bring the Kimpton brand's celebrated ethos of human-first hospitality, its signature bold and distinctive design sensibilities, and an unwavering commitment to local curiosity to the vibrant coast of Sabah. Guests can anticipate unparalleled beach access, offering breathtaking, panoramic views of the majestic Mount Kinabalu.

The design of both public spaces and bespoke programming will be meticulously crafted to celebrate and showcase the rich tapestry of local culture, traditional music, and the exquisite flavors of Sabahan cuisine. Kimpton hotels are globally renowned for their ability to make every guest's stay feel deeply personal and uniquely tailored. Kimpton Kota Kinabalu will embody this philosophy by offering lively and inviting social spaces, thoughtfully curated dining and bar destinations that reflect the local culinary scene, comprehensive wellness offerings designed for rejuvenation, and a diverse array of onsite experiences that artfully highlight Sabah’s abundant natural wonders and its thriving creative talents.

The hotel is envisioned as a central hub, a welcoming local gathering place where both hotel guests and the surrounding community can connect. Imagine savoring sunset cocktails with a view, experiencing captivating artist showcases, or embarking on bespoke itineraries meticulously crafted to immerse visitors in the island’s unique ecology and its warm, welcoming communities. This development marks a significant step in IHG's growth strategy within Malaysia.

Bryan Chan, Vice President of Development for South East Asia & Korea at IHG Hotels & Resorts, expressed his enthusiasm for this expansion, stating, 'We will triple our Luxury and Lifestyle portfolio in Malaysia within the next few years, and we’re proud to be part of Malaysia’s growth story.' He further elaborated on the significance of this new property, noting, 'Kimpton Kota Kinabalu marks our second Kimpton property in the country, following the highly anticipated opening of Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur at Tun Razak Exchange just a few months ago. It introduces this globally recognised brand – with its personal service and creative spaces – to bring more lifestyle-oriented experiences to the city’s beachfront offerings.'

Chan highlighted the strategic importance of the hotel's location, adding, 'With its stunning coastal setting, Kimpton Kota Kinabalu is perfectly positioned to write the next chapter of IHG’s luxury & lifestyle growth story in Malaysia. This opening will further strengthen our presence as we expand our brands across the nation’s most sought-after destinations. Sabah, with Kota Kinabalu as its gateway, continues to grow and offers a lot of opportunities for the future.' This sentiment underscores IHG's confidence in the long-term potential of Sabah as a prime destination for luxury tourism and lifestyle-focused hospitality. The company sees this as a key move in solidifying its market position and catering to a growing demand for unique and authentic travel experiences.

Claire Tan, Director at Pekah Beach Resorts Sdn Bhd, emphasized the hotel's pioneering role in the region. 'Kimpton Kota Kinabalu will be the city’s first beachfront luxury lifestyle hotel at Tanjung Aru Beach,' she confirmed. Her statement underscored the property's unique selling proposition, stating, 'Its focus on thoughtful hospitality, distinctive design, and authentic social connection, reflecting the destination.'

The hotel's culinary landscape is set to be as engaging as its surroundings, featuring several distinct dining destinations. Guests will be able to enjoy an all-day dining restaurant offering a diverse menu, a vibrant Beach Club for laid-back seaside enjoyment, and a specialty dining venue promising unique gastronomic adventures. Complementing these dining options, the leisure facilities are designed for ultimate relaxation and recreation. These will include a stylish pool bar, multiple swimming pools for refreshing dips, and state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities catering to guests' health and well-being.

For those planning private or social events, the hotel will provide flexible function rooms adaptable to various needs, along with a sophisticated lounge area designed for relaxed entertainment, ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for all guests. The Kimpton brand's global trajectory is impressive, with over 80 hotels currently open and more than 60 in development worldwide. Within Southeast Asia, three Kimpton hotels are already operational, and an additional six are slated for launch in the coming years, including Kimpton Suntaya Bali Ubud, which will mark IHG’s inaugural Kimpton property in Indonesia, with its opening anticipated this year. This sustained global expansion reflects the brand's successful appeal and IHG's strategic vision for its luxury and lifestyle segment.





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