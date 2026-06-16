IGP: Online scams require a whole-of-society approach

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail says a comprehensive and dynamic approach involving close cooperation among multiple stakeholders is needed to combat the growing threat posed by online scams.

KUALA LUMPUR A comprehensive and dynamic approach involving close cooperation among multiple stakeholders is needed to combat the growing threat posed by online scams says Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail .

The call by the Inspector-General of Police comes as almost RM3bil in losses due to online scams were recorded last year Malaysians lost RM2.97bil to scams last year with losses continuing to increase this year as syndicates adopt increasingly sophisticated methods to deceive victims. Online scams are not only causing significant financial losses but are also affecting social well-being public confidence in the digital ecosystem and the country's economic stability he said after launching the PB Scam Ranger 2.0 programme yesterday The programme is a collaboration between the police and Public Bank with the aim of protecting Malaysians from the threat of financial scams.

Mohd Khalid noted that the modus operandi of scammers is constantly evolving by exploiting rapid technological developments. As such the police are continuously monitoring emerging technologies and will push for laws to be strengthened as a deterrent against such crimes. He added that police had recently arrested 183 individuals believed to be involved in scam activities carried out in Kuala Lumpur and the Klang Valley.

Mohd Khalid noted that enforcement efforts alone would not be sufficient to address the growing threat stressing the importance of public vigilance. We urge the public to remain cautious in all online financial transactions avoid being deceived by suspicious calls messages or offers and always verify information through official channels before taking any action he said.

Digital solution Mohd Khalid left with Public Bank chief executive officer and managing director Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek at the launch of the PB Scam Ranger 2.0 programme FAIHAN GHANI The Star He added that the police have introduced digital tools such as the SemakMule app which enables users to check bank account and telephone numbers linked to reported scam cases. He also highlighted the role of the National Scam Response Centre in Cyberjaya which receives between 500 and 700 calls daily from members of the public seeking assistance after falling victim to scams.

The IGP said combating online scams requires a whole-of-society approach with government agencies financial institutions the private sector and the public all playing their part. On a separate matter Mohd Khalid said three reports had been lodged over allegations linking Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to the purchase or financing of a luxury property allegedly worth US13mil RM52mil in New Jersey the United States.

He said statements had been recorded from several individuals with police working closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission on the matter. Initial investigations found that the social media account that had circulated the allegation appeared to be a fake account. On public concerns over Rohingya refugees in the country Mohd Khalid said strict monitoring and enforcement measures are in place.

Only 89 Rohingya individuals were recorded as being involved in various offences between 2024 and this year The figure represented just 0.2% of the total crimes recorded nationwide indicating that Rohingya criminal involvement was minimal





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Online Scams Inspector-General Of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail Whole-Of-Society Approach Public Vigilance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Online scam cases surge 87% to 66,204 so far this year, says IGPSHANGHAI: A new kind of preschool in China offers games, nibbles, treadmills and music for puppies, clawing out a fast-growing niche in a booming industry as youthful owners spend more on pets increasingly regarded as family.

Read more »

Integrity remains most important asset for the police, says Deputy IGPPHILADELPHIA, June 14 (Reuters) - Manager Emerse Fae ⁠said Ivory Coast's 1-0 victory over Ecuador showed his young side's World Cup ⁠ambitions are genuine, after substitute Amad Diallo's 90th-minute winner secured a winning start ‌to their campaign on Sunday.

Read more »

Police ready to ensure smooth Johor, Negri Sembilan state polls, says IGPCanadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday US restrictions on Anthropic's newest AI models show the dangers of overreliance on a limited number of American providers.

Read more »

IGP: Online Scam Cases Jumped By 87% To 66,204 Last YearInspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail revealed that online scams have increased by 87% last year.

Read more »