ICW Borneo 2026: Regional Construction Industry Event in East Malaysia

The International Construction Week (ICW) Borneo 2026 was officially launched in Kota Kinabalu this week, marking the second edition of the regional construction industry event focusing on industry development, technical discussions and engagement with stakeholders in East Malaysia. The inaugural edition of the event was held last year in Kuching, Sarawak.

Kuala Lumpur: The International Construction Week (ICW) Borneo 2026 was officially launched in Kota Kinabalu this week, marking the second edition of the regional construction industry event focusing on industry development, technical discussions and engagement with stakeholders in East Malaysia .

The inaugural edition of the event was held last year in Kuching, Sarawak. The opening and launch ceremony was officiated by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, representing Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, in the presence of Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, senior government officials and industry representatives.

CIDB Malaysia said the event reflects continued efforts to improve access to industry knowledge, strengthen regional participation and support more inclusive development within Malaysia’s construction sector. With East Malaysia experiencing growing infrastructure development and an increasing emphasis on sustainability, ICW Borneo 2026 serves as a timely platform to support Sabah’s evolving construction landscape.

In his speech, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said Sabah is undergoing a period of development transformation aimed at strengthening infrastructure and economic growth. Meanwhile, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the federal government, through the Works Ministry and CIDB Malaysia, has invested more than RM150 million to strengthen Sabah’s construction ecosystem through digitalisation, technical development and workforce training.

CIDB Malaysia also announced the establishment of Building Information Modelling (BIM) training facilities in Kota Kinabalu with an investment of RM2.25 million to help industry players strengthen capabilities and technical competency in the technology to improve productivity and project delivery. It further said it has strengthened Makmal Kerja Raya Malaysia (MKRM) Sabah by upgrading it into an internationally accredited facility providing material testing, inspection and technical support services.

In addition, CIDB Malaysia has invested RM130.6 million to develop a new eco-campus in Sabah, which will become the country’s most modern Akademi Binaan Malaysia (ABM) campus and accommodate up to 700 trainees at a time. The Construction Sustainability Summit 2026, themed "From Ambition to Action: Delivering Sabah’s Sustainable Future," brings together policymakers, industry leaders and professionals to explore practical pathways in advancing sustainable infrastructure, environmental, social and governance adoption, and low-carbon construction.

BuildXpo Malaysia (Borneo), an international building and construction trade exhibition held alongside ICW Borneo 2026, features technologies and solutions from companies based in Europe, China, Kuala Lumpur, Sarawak and Sabah, reflecting growing interest in Sabah’s infrastructure, sustainable construction and industrial development sectors





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International Construction Week Borneo Kota Kinabalu Works Ministry Construction Industry Development Board Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn Bhd Kuching Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Man Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Ling Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan Senior Government Officials Industry Representatives CIDB Malaysia Building Information Modelling (BIM) Makmal Kerja Raya Malaysia (MKRM) Sabah Construction Sustainability Summit 2026 Buildxpo Malaysia (Borneo) East Malaysia Infrastructure Development Sustainable Construction Industrial Development Regional Connectivity Digitalisation Technical Development Workforce Training Eco-Campus Akademi Binaan Malaysia (ABM)

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