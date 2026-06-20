Iconic Penang Apong Guan Stall Closes After 50 Years, Owner Plans Expansion in Klang Valley

After operating for over five decades on Burmah Road, the beloved Apong Guan stall will close its doors on June 26 as owner Alan Uan relocates to the Klang Valley. He aims to expand the family business through a food truck in Ampang and a mall outlet in Selayang, with long-term plans for a central kitchen and halal certification, while maintaining ties to Penang.

For generations of Penang ites, a stop at Apong Guan along Jalan Burma, also known as Burmah Road, has been a cherished ritual of growing up.

Whether it was a quick afternoon snack after school, a treat after running errands, or a weekend indulgence with family, the stall's fragrant mini-pancakes, cooked fresh on a traditional nine-hole copper griddle, have attracted loyal customers for over five decades. On June 26, the iconic roadside stall will serve its final day of operations before current owner Alan Uan relocates to the Klang Valley to introduce the family business to a new generation.

The 47-year-old plans to drive to Kuala Lumpur the following day to begin preparations for a food truck operation in the Ampang area. Alan Uan took over the stall from his father, Uan Cheng Guan, now 78, who originally founded the enterprise operating from a three-wheeled hawker cart. After assuming control, Alan transitioned to a white van using a food truck license issued by the city council.

With a background in both the food and beverage sector and the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, where he worked as a sales manager, Alan believes the business is ready for expansion. He has already trademarked the name "Apong Guan" as part of early branding efforts. The expansion strategy starts with a food truck, currently being modified to include a freezer, water tank, sink, and other facilities required for licensing.

"I will start my food truck business in Ampang area once I get the necessary permits from the city council, hopefully by mid-August," he stated, adding that if licensing proves difficult, he has alternative arrangements through contacts who own coffee shops and food courts. The move south is also backed by a business partner who has secured space at a Selayang mall, where an Apong Guan outlet is expected to open in August.

Alan will prepare the batter and deliver it, while the partner has developed electric griddles to better regulate cooking temperatures for consistent quality. While the food truck and mall outlet represent the first phase of expansion, Alan's long-term vision includes establishing a central kitchen, obtaining halal certification, and eventually producing frozen products.

"The first step is the food truck. The second step is to expand to more shopping malls with my own investments. If that's successful, we can invest in a central kitchen and apply for halal certification," he explained. He emphasized the importance of creating multiple income streams, noting that reliance on daily operations carries risk.

"This business, if you stop working, your income becomes zero," he said. "When I supply batter to other operators, the margins may be lower, but it creates another income stream. Whatever happens, there is still income coming in.

" He plans to continue renewing the food truck's permit with the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) to preserve the business's roots in Penang. For now, regular customers have one week left to enjoy the familiar taste of Apong Guan at its longtime Burmah Road location before the white food truck embarks on its next journey





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Apong Guan Penang Burmese Road Food Stall Alan Uan Expansion Food Truck Mall Outlet Halal Certification Central Kitchen

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