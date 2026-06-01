ICC Sets November 2025 Start for Duterte's Crimes Against Humanity Trial; Malaysia Appeals High-Profile Graft Case

The International Criminal Court has scheduled former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte's trial on crimes against humanity for November 30, 2025. Separately, Malaysia's anti-corruption agency has appealed the acquittal of key figures in a major Sabah water department money laundering case. Also covered: Malaysia joining India's Pragati 2026 exercise and Sarawak's plan to lower airfares via AirBorneo.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has set November 30, 2025, as the start date for the trial of former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte . The trial will proceed in The Hague and focuses on allegations of crimes against humanity stemming from his administration's controversial war on drugs.

Duterte, who served from 2016 to 2022, has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has characterized the ICC's investigation as an affront to Philippine sovereignty. His legal team has argued that the court lacks jurisdiction because the Philippines, under Duterte, had withdrawn from the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, in 2019.

However, the ICC has maintained that it retains jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member state, which was until March 2019. The case represents a significant and几乎 unprecedented legal challenge to a former head of state from Southeast Asia, testing the reach of international justice and drawing intense diplomatic scrutiny.

In a separate but also significant legal development in Malaysia, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has announced that the prosecution has filed an appeal against the acquittal of former Sabah Water Department Director Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib and his wife, Fauziah Piut, as well as the acquittal of former deputy director Lim Lam Beng. The appeals were lodged on May 25, 2025.

Ag Mohd Tahir had been convicted earlier this year on twelve money laundering charges involving RM49.7 million and sentenced to eight years in prison and a hefty fine of RM284.3 million, with an additional 78 months of jail time if the fine is not paid. A stay of execution was granted on his sentence, allowing him to remain free during the appeal process.

His wife and Lim were previously acquitted of related charges following a high-profile trial that was part of the MACC's "Ops Water" sting operation launched in 2016. The MACC's statement emphasized that the status quo regarding all seized assets will remain in effect and that any return of assets can only occur after the final disposal of all appeals in the higher courts.

This landmark case, which began with charges filed on December 29, 2016, and saw its verdict delivered on May 19, 2025, has been a major test of Malaysia's anti-graft efforts. The appeals mean the legal saga is far from over and will continue to draw public attention to allegations of massive financial misconduct within a key state department. In other regional news, Malaysia has confirmed its participation in the inaugural Pragati 2026 military exercise to be hosted by India.

The exercise, which aims to enhance interoperability and cooperation among participating armed forces, underscores growing defense ties between the two nations. Meanwhile, in Sarawak, state authorities are targeting lower festive airfares for the upcoming year through initiatives involving a proposed carrier named AirBorneo. The move is intended to improve connectivity and reduce travel costs for residents, particularly during peak holiday seasons, supporting the state's broader tourism and economic development goals





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Rodrigo Duterte International Criminal Court Crimes Against Humanity Philippines Drug War ICC Trial Malaysia MACC Ag Mohd Tahir Money Laundering Appeal Ops Water Sabah Pragati 2026 Military Exercise India Airborneo Sarawak Airfare

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