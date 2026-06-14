iCaur Malaysia Enhances EV Warranty Coverage and Expands Nationwide Retail Network

iCaur Malaysia has upgraded its warranty to cover the power battery, drive unit, and high-voltage systems for all its electric vehicles, complementing the existing seven-year vehicle warranty. The move aims to boost consumer confidence by addressing key concerns about EV component durability and maintenance costs. This follows the brand surpassing 3,000 registered vehicles in Malaysia and coincides with an aggressive expansion of its sales and service centres, with plans to grow from 21 to 30 locations by the end of 2026.

iCaur Malaysia has announced a significant enhancement to its warranty program, extending comprehensive coverage for critical electric vehicle components. The updated warranty now includes the power battery, drive unit, and high-voltage systems, while maintaining the existing seven-year vehicle warranty.

This move aims to alleviate common concerns among EV owners regarding battery longevity, drive system reliability, and the long-term maintenance costs of essential components. The decision comes amid increasing adoption of electric vehicles in Malaysia and reflects iCaur's commitment to building consumer confidence in its brand. The company highlighted that the improved warranty applies to all vehicles, ensuring that every owner benefits from these expanded protections without exception.

Previously, iCaur had offered a 10-year or 200,000 km battery warranty extension, but that promotion was limited to the first 1,000 customers. With this new policy, the enhanced component coverage becomes standard, demonstrating a shift toward more inclusive and long-term ownership support. The announcement coincides with a period of robust growth for the brand in the Malaysian market. iCaur reported that it has surpassed 3,000 registered vehicles nationwide, marking a significant milestone since its entry into the market.

According to Francis Chin, Senior Director of iCaur Malaysia, consumers have responded positively to the brand's distinctive retro-inspired design and its compelling EV offering. He noted that Malaysian drivers are seeking vehicles with character, capability, and inherent confidence.

'Malaysia's overwhelming response to iCaur has been clear: drivers are looking for EVs with character, capability, and confidence built in,' Chin stated. 'They have embraced our unique design, our technology, and our vision for electric mobility. In return, we are investing deeper into the ownership journey through stronger warranty protection, a growing nationwide network, and trusted dealership partners who will support our customers for the long term.

' Alongside the warranty expansion, iCaur is accelerating the growth of its retail and service network across Malaysia. The brand opened its first boutique showroom at Pavilion Bukit Jalil on May 15, 2026, operated by Rover Drive Sdn Bhd. This was followed by the launch of its 15th full-fledged showroom in Seremban on May 20, 2026, managed by NexV Synergy Sdn Bhd.

Currently, iCaur operates 21 sales points throughout the country and has set an ambitious target to reach 30 locations by the end of 2026. The company is also establishing high-capacity service centres to ensure owners receive reliable maintenance and support long after purchase. The brand attributes its rapid expansion to strong consumer demand for its boxy, retro-styled EV models, which combine aesthetic appeal with practical electric performance





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Icaur Malaysia Electric Vehicle Warranty EV Battery Coverage Drive Unit Warranty High-Voltage System Warranty Malaysia EV Market Icaur Retail Expansion EV Service Centres Francis Chin Retro-Inspired EV

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