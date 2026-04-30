Hyundai N Arrives in Malaysia: Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N Unveiled at Penang Autoshow 2026

Hyundai Motor Malaysia officially launches the high-performance N brand with the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N at the Penang Autoshow 2026, announcing pricing and authorized dealerships. Both EVs deliver 641hp and feature advanced performance technologies.

Hyundai Motor Malaysia (HMY) has officially announced the arrival of the high-performance Hyundai N brand to the Malaysia n market, unveiling both the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N at the opening day of the Penang Autoshow 2026 .

This marks a significant step for the company, bringing its motorsport-inspired electric vehicles to enthusiasts across the nation. The Ioniq 5 N, recently crowned the SoyaCincau Awards 2024 EV of the Year after demonstrating its capabilities at Sepang International Circuit last September, is currently on display at the Penang Waterfront Convention Centre throughout the weekend event. During a demonstration at Sepang, SoyaCincau’s Co-Founder and CEO, Amin Ashaari, showcased the vehicle’s impressive performance capabilities right out of the box.

Alongside the vehicle reveal, HMY announced the first three authorized Hyundai N dealers in Malaysia, expanding the brand’s service and support network. These initial dealerships are: Hyundai Bukit Mertajam – Goh Brothers Motor (Northern). HMY has indicated that further authorized N dealers will be announced in the near future, ensuring broader accessibility for customers.

Given that Hyundai N models are built-to-order, HMY is strongly encouraging prospective buyers to place their bookings for the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N as early as possible to secure their vehicles and minimize wait times. The demand for these high-performance EVs is expected to be substantial, and early bookings will prioritize delivery. Both models share a remarkable amount of technical specification, despite their differing body styles.

Both the Ioniq 6 N and Ioniq 5 N boast an all-wheel drive (AWD) system, delivering a maximum power output of 478kW (641hp) and a torque of 770Nm. This potent powertrain enables the Ioniq 6 N to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in a swift 3.2 seconds, while the Ioniq 5 N achieves the same feat in 3.4 seconds.

Powering these performance EVs is an 84kWh NMC battery, providing a WLTP-rated range of 487km for the Ioniq 6 N and 448km for the Ioniq 5 N. The slight difference in range is primarily attributed to the aerodynamic advantages of the Ioniq 6 N’s more streamlined, rounded exterior compared to the Ioniq 5 N’s boxier design. Both models retain the advanced 800V architecture found in their non-N counterparts, enabling ultra-fast DC charging at speeds of up to 350kW.

Beyond the impressive power figures, the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N are equipped with a suite of features designed to enhance the driving experience. The N e-Shift function simulates the feel of an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, complete with the tactile feedback of gear changes. The N Active Sound+ system allows drivers to customize the auditory experience with artificial engine and gear shifting sounds, delivered through both internal and external speakers.

For a burst of exhilarating performance, the N Grin Boost button provides a 10-second surge of maximum power. Furthermore, the N Drift Optimiser assists drivers in executing controlled drifts, adding another layer of excitement to the driving experience. The introduction of the Hyundai N brand to Malaysia signifies a commitment to delivering high-performance, thrilling electric vehicles to a growing market of automotive enthusiasts





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Hyundai N Ioniq 5 N Ioniq 6 N Electric Vehicle EV Penang Autoshow 2026 Malaysia

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