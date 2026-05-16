Hussein Idris: The Legendary Drummer Of The '60s And '70s Now Battling A Stroke And Heart Attack

KUALA LUMPUR: Hussein Idris, a renowned drummer in the '60s and '70s, has been battling a stroke and heart attack. He was part of the local musical band known as The Strollers, which symbolized the pop-yēh-yēe era in Malaysia. His music has been part of the shared Malaysian identity, making him a timeless figure.

KUALA LUMPUR: For almost 60 years, drummer Hussein Idris gave Malaysians music to remember their lives by. He was there in the dance halls and club circuits of the 1960s and 70s, when local bands became youth culture’s new heartbeat.

He was there through reunion concerts, changing line-ups and the passing of old friends. Even in later years, he remained behind the drums, smiling easily, singing warmly and keeping The Strollers alive long after many believed the era had faded. Today, the man who once carried rhythm so effortlessly now faces the hardest fight of his life. The 75-year-old musician was recently discharged from hospital after suffering a stroke and heart attack earlier this month.

Hussein is bedridden, on a liquid diet and requires a caregiver as he continues recovering at home





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Hussein Idris The Strollers Pop-Yēh-Yēe Era Malaysian Musical Band Drummer Stroke Heart Attack

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