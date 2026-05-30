Hungary and Sabah Explore Collaboration on Agricultural Waste-to-Energy and Sustainable Development

Hungarian Ambassador Dr. Sándor Sipos visited Sabah to discuss cooperation in sustainable agriculture, technology transfer, and converting agricultural waste into renewable energy. Both sides agreed to deepen ties in green economy and education.

Hungary and Malaysia, particularly the state of Sabah on Borneo island, have broad prospects for cooperation in sustainable agricultural development, technology transfer, research and innovation, as well as the utilisation of agricultural waste for renewable energy development, said Hungarian Ambassador to Malaysia Dr. Sándor Sipos.

During his inaugural official visit to Sabah, Sipos called on State Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Datuk Jamawi Jaafar at the state administrative centre in Kota Kinabalu. The meeting underscored the long-standing historical and cultural ties between Hungary and Sabah, with both sides noting that the enduring friendship between their peoples had laid a strong foundation for deeper collaboration.

Discussions focused on agricultural modernisation, sustainable development and the green economy, with both parties agreeing that technology transfer in sustainable and renewable energy production should be a key area of future cooperation. The ambassador highlighted that the increasing volume of agricultural waste has become a shared global challenge, making effective waste management and resource utilisation increasingly important.

He pointed out that research collaboration and technology sharing in converting agricultural waste into green energy would not only help reduce environmental burdens but also create new economic value. Hungary has extensive experience in agricultural technology, waste management, biomass energy and green energy technologies, and Sipos expressed hope that closer cooperation would help identify practical solutions for converting agricultural waste into renewable energy.

For instance, Hungary has developed advanced methods for turning crop residues like rice husks and palm oil empty fruit bunches into biofuels and biogas, technologies that could be adapted to Sabah's abundant agricultural waste streams from palm oil, rubber, and paddy farming. Such initiatives would align with Malaysia's National Biofuel Policy and Sabah's own aspirations to increase renewable energy generation.

Sipos also revealed that the Hungarian Government offers 40 scholarship places to Malaysia annually and expressed hope that more students from Sabah and Sarawak would pursue higher education in Hungary, further strengthening cooperation in education and talent development. The ambassador emphasised that stronger bilateral ties would enhance the exchange of technology and knowledge while contributing to economic development, environmental protection and food security.

He added that both sides also discussed the treatment and resource utilisation of agricultural and household waste, as well as broader directions in sustainable agriculture and renewable energy development. The meeting was also attended by Honorary Consul of Hungary in Malaysia Datuk Damien Chua. The visit signals a renewed push for Hungary to engage with East Malaysia, complementing existing partnerships with universities and research institutes.

Sabah, with its vast agricultural land and growing biomass sector, stands to benefit significantly from Hungarian expertise. As the world grapples with climate change and waste management challenges, this collaboration offers a pathway to turn waste into wealth while preserving the environment for future generations





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