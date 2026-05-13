Human Rights Watch Report: Gig Workers Deserve Fair Pay and Social Security

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has released a report highlighting the exploitation of gig workers and the need for fair pay and social security standards in the new international labour treaty on gig work. The report also calls on countries negotiating the treaty to ensure key guarantees for all platform workers regardless of their employment status.

HRW said companies have been classifying gig workers as contractors, which disqualifies them from minimum wage, workplace safety and social security requirements. Countries negotiating a new international labour treaty on gig work must adopt binding standards on issues including fair pay and social security , Human Rights Watch said in a report on Wednesday.

Governments are expecting to finish talks on the treaty – which will aim to protect hundreds of millions who find work through digital labour platforms – during the International Labour Organization's main annual conference in Geneva next month. These jobs don't come with any of the protections that ordinary jobs have, HRW's senior economic justice adviser Lena Simet told AFP.

The model offers high returns and low risk for the companies, but the report warned that for workers, digital platforms have rewritten the rule of work. Despite largely controlling the tasks and pay, the platforms classify the workers as independent contractors rather than employees, allowing companies to ignore minimum wage requirements, workplace safety and access to social security





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Gig Workers Fair Pay Social Security Exploitation Digital Platforms

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