Human Rights Commission Calls for Charges Against Malaysian Prison Officers

A human rights commission inquiry has revealed a clear case of wrongdoing by prison officers and officials at Malaysia's Taiping Prison following a violent relocation exercise that resulted in the death of a detainee and the assault of over 100 other inmates. The commission has called for criminal charges to be filed against the officers involved in the assault and has described the assault as 'brutality behind prison walls'. Despite the existence of clear evidence of wrongdoing, the commission has raised concerns about the lack of accountability among prison staff and the potential for cover-up of violence and false reporting.

M Malaysia s human rights commission has called for criminal charges to be filed against prison officers involved in a mass assault at a Malaysia prison in January 2025, which resulted in one detainee's death.

The assaults were carried out by prison officers against over 100 inmates during a relocation exercise from one block to another and were described as brutality behind prison walls. An investigation by the commission found that prison management began the relocation despite being aware that the new block had been found to be lacking in safe structures and facilities.



Suhakam findings slamming Taiping prison staff are tearing Malaysia open



Taiping prison officials report false claims to protect themselve





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Human Rights Commission Taiping Prison Assault Detention Corruption Accountability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabah PKR committed to MA63 state rights, reorganising leadership; resignations prompt staff vacanciesSabah PKR leadership changes have not affected their fight for state rights, which is a consistent party stance. Recent resignations include Amin Abdul Mem, Razeef Rakimin, and Artini Ali Taugan.

Read more »

Social Exchange Platform Launched by Securities Commission to Improve Charity Fundraising and Social OutcomesThe Securities Commission's Social Exchange platform aims to organize and standardize charity fundraising while providing measurable outcomes. The platform is set to attract donations from both institutional and individual donors, while strengthening governance and reporting standards for the third sector.

Read more »

Malaysia Panel Finds Serious Human Rights Abuses in Penjara Taiping PrisonThe Malaysian Special Human Rights Commission panel concluded that the death of a prisoner in a high-security prison was a result of serious human rights abuses, including physical violence, lack of timely medical care and inadequate emergency services.

Read more »

Pope urges ‘disarming’ of artificial intelligence in major manifesto, says it needs to be ‘human-friendly’VATICAN CITY, May 25 — Pope Leo XIV called today for the “disarming” of artificial intelligence in his long-awaited manifesto on the rapidly developing technology, and warned...

Read more »