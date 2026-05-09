Human Resources Minister Announces 10,000 Free Bicycles and Major Educational Grants for Sungai Buloh

Datuk Seri R Ramanan initiates a comprehensive community support plan featuring free bicycle distribution, expanded SPM rewards, and a strong push for AI and TVET integration to empower the youth of Sungai Buloh.

In a remarkable and unexpected turn of events during the Outstanding SPM Students Contribution Programme held on May 9, the Human Resources Minister and Member of Parliament for Sungai Buloh , Datuk Seri R Ramanan , declared a sweeping initiative to enhance the daily commute and general mobility of his constituents.

The Minister pledged the distribution of 10,000 free bicycles to the residents of Sungai Buloh, a decision that was sparked by a conversation regarding local transit patterns. Ramanan observed that a significant portion of the population engages in frequent, short-distance travel within their respective neighborhoods. He specifically highlighted areas such as Kubu Gajah and Subang Perdana, where residents typically move within a localized radius.

By providing these bicycles, the Minister aims to provide a sustainable, cost-effective, and healthy alternative for local transportation, thereby improving the quality of life for thousands of citizens. He noted that the procurement process is already underway and the bicycles will be distributed as soon as the orders arrive, reflecting his commitment to immediate community action. Beyond the mobility initiative, Datuk Seri R Ramanan placed a heavy emphasis on academic excellence and the empowerment of the youth.

During the event, he presented contributions to 934 SPM students who achieved four As or above, marking a significant expansion of the eligibility criteria from the previous year, where only those with seven As or above were rewarded. This inclusive approach is designed to encourage a broader spectrum of students to strive for excellence. The Minister's dedication to education is further evidenced by the substantial financial resources he has channeled into the constituency since taking office.

A total of nearly RM2.9 million has been allocated toward uplifting local education and infrastructure. Specifically, RM1.69 million was dedicated to the upgrading of facilities across various schools and educational institutions to ensure that students have access to a safe, modern, and comfortable learning environment.

Additionally, over RM1.2 million in direct educational aid has been distributed to more than 4,000 residents since the beginning of 2024, covering essential needs such as Back to School assistance, Early Schooling aid, and the People's Tuition Programme. Just in January, RM112,500 was distributed as cash and supplies to 1,000 students, underscoring a consistent effort to remove financial barriers to education.

Looking toward the future of the Malaysian workforce, Minister Ramanan urged school leavers to diversify their aspirations by looking beyond traditional university degrees. He strongly advocated for the adoption of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and the mastery of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He argued that while success in the SPM examinations is a vital milestone, it is merely the starting point for a lifelong journey of skill acquisition.

To support this transition, the Human Resources Ministry has implemented several strategic initiatives. The Advanced Technology Training Centre (ADTEC), operating under the Manpower Department, serves as a prime example of the efficacy of TVET, boasting an impressive graduate employability rate of 95.5%.

Furthermore, the ministry is aggressively promoting technological literacy through TalentCorp's Jelajah AI MyMahir programme, which offers free, hands-on AI training to prepare the youth for the productivity demands of the modern workplace. To bridge the gap between education and employment, Ramanan highlighted the Social Security Organisation's (Perkeso) MYFutureJobs portal, which provides essential services including career counseling, upskilling opportunities, and direct matching between job seekers and employers.

Through these multifaceted efforts, the Minister hopes to cultivate a generation capable of elevating their families and contributing meaningfully to the nation's socio-economic growth





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