Huawei Nova 15 Max Hands-On: Mid-Range Phone with Premium Design and Kirin 8000

A first look at Huawei's latest mid-range offering, the Nova 15 Max, featuring a seamless OLED display, Kirin 8000 chipset, and a pearlescent back. The phone impresses with its build and display but raises questions about camera performance and Google apps compatibility.

It has been a considerable amount of time since I last reviewed a Huawei device, particularly one from the brand's mid-range Nova series. The Huawei Nova 15 Max recently launched in Malaysia, and I had the opportunity to spend some hands-on time with it at the launch event.

The first thing that strikes you is the design. Huawei has clearly borrowed design cues from its premium Pura and Mate series, resulting in a phone that feels far more expensive than its price tag suggests. The display is an OLED panel measuring 6.84 inches, and it is virtually bezel-less on all sides. The only interruption is the punch-hole selfie camera at the top center.

The screen produces vivid and punchy colors without appearing oversaturated, reminiscent of Samsung's Dynamic AMOLED but perhaps a touch more natural. The phone feels weighty in hand but not uncomfortably so, and the flat edges do not dig into the palm.

However, the smooth glass front and back make it quite slippery, so a case is highly recommended for grip. Huawei claims the back features a pearlescent texture that shimmers in light, but in the controlled indoor lighting of the event, I did not observe that effect. Under the hood, the Nova 15 Max is powered by Huawei's own Kirin 8000 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This is the sole configuration available in Malaysia.

The chipset should handle most daily tasks and moderate gaming with ease, though I did not have the chance to run extensive benchmarks. The display supports a high refresh rate, though Huawei did not specify the exact number; it felt smooth during navigation. Battery capacity is 5000mAh with support for 66W fast charging, which can fill the phone from zero to around 70 percent in 30 minutes. There is no wireless charging.

Audio comes from a single bottom-firing speaker, which is adequate for casual listening but lacks stereo immersion. The phone supports dual nano SIM cards but no microSD expansion, so the 256GB storage is fixed. Software is EMUI based on Android, running Huawei's own AppGallery as the primary app store. Huawei continues to promote the ability to use Google apps via workarounds like MicroG, but caution is advised as sideloading may introduce stability or security issues.

At the launch, one of the more unusual demonstrations was Huawei using the Nova 15 Max to crack walnuts, showcasing the screen durability. While it is reassuring to know the display can withstand such force, seeing a pile of broken walnuts left aside seemed rather wasteful. As for the camera, the Nova 15 Max features a dual rear setup: a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Unfortunately, due to the indoor venue and restrictions on taking the phone outside, I could not thoroughly test its capabilities. Huawei claims it takes luscious photos with natural colors and performs well in low light, but real-world testing is needed to verify these claims. The selfie camera is a 16-megapixel shooter housed in the punch-hole. In my brief testing, it captured decent selfies with good skin tones, but again, outdoor conditions would provide a better assessment.

The phone lacks an ultrawide or telephoto lens, which may be a drawback for photography enthusiasts. Design options include several colors, with the pearlescent finish being the highlight. The phone measures 164.2 x 75.5 x 8.2 mm and weighs approximately 200 grams, making it substantial but not unwieldy. The Huawei Nova 15 Max is available at retail for RM1,499 after a RM200 rebate, making it an attractive option in the mid-range segment.

The package includes free gifts worth up to RM827, such as a Huawei Band 10, a one-year APAC warranty, and two years of unlimited free battery replacement. Overall, the Nova 15 Max impresses with its premium design and vibrant display, but the camera performance and software ecosystem remain areas of uncertainty. A full review will be necessary to determine if it stands out in a competitive market





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Huawei Nova 15 Max Mid-Range Smartphone Kirin 8000 OLED Display Hands-On Review

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