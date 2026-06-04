Huawei Nova 15 Max: A Midrange Device with Advanced Features

The Huawei Nova 15 Max is a midrange device that offers a range of advanced features, including a high-resolution display, a powerful battery, and a range of artificial intelligence features.

The Huawei Nova 15 Max is a midrange device that boasts a 6.84in OLED display capable of up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a 50-megapixel main camera on the back and an 8-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera at the top of its screen.

The device has an 8,500mAh battery which charges at up to 40W via wired charging, supporting up to 23 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge. The Nova 15 Max has an IP65 water and dust resistance rating and includes an additional button on its side that brings up frequently used apps and tools. The device also comes equipped with various artificial intelligence features.

It is available in a single storage configuration, with 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage for RM1,699, and can be chosen in two colour options: Blush Gold and Golden Black





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Huawei Nova 15 Max Midrange Device 6.84In OLED Display 120Hz Refresh Rate Artificial Intelligence Features

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2026 BMW i7 facelift in Beijing - updated G70 electric flagship with increased range, revised stylingThe BMW i7 facelift was unveiled with the wider G70 7 Series facelift range that made its debut last month, and the battery-electric version of the brand’s flagship sedan has been shown at this year’s …

Read more »

– larger 68.39 kWh battery with 450 km WLTP range launching June 11?It seems that Proton and BYD can’t help but trade blows at every opportunity. Less than a day after the latter revealed a new teaser for the Atto 3 Evo, the national carmaker has usurped …

Read more »

Apple Removes Russia's State-Backed Max Messenger from App StoreApple has removed Russia's state-backed Max messenger from its App Store, citing concerns over user data and security. The move comes as part of a broader effort to restrict Russian apps and services in the West.

Read more »

Huawei nova 15 Max Lands In Malaysia With 8,500mAh Battery, 50MP CameraHuawei has launched the nova 15 Max in Malaysia. The smartphone comes with a massive 8,500mAh battery and a 50MP main camera.

Read more »