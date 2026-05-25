Huawei Develops LogicFolding Chip Architecture to Accelerate Performance Amid US Sanctions

Huawei has introduced a new chip architecture approach called LogicFolding to overcome physical limitations in the semiconductor industry, focusing on shortening the time constant instead of shrinking transistors to improve computing performance and efficiency. Despite US sanctions limiting access to advanced technologies, Huawei claims its LogicFolding design can achieve 1.4nm equivalent performance by 2031 without needing to manufacture chips on a 1.4nm process node.

Huawei has developed a new chip architecture approach called LogicFolding to narrow the gap in semiconductor industry due to ongoing US sanctions cutting access to advanced Western chipmaking technologies and advanced manufacturing tools.

Instead of shrinking transistors like other chipmakers, Huawei is focusing on shortening the time constant inside chips to improve overall computing performance and efficiency. This approach can potentially achieve 1.4nm equivalent performance by 2031 without manufacturing chips on a 1.4nm process node. The company claims this design offers multi-level co-optimisation that covers semiconductor devices, circuits, chips, and systems, and has already designed and mass-produced 381 chips over the past six years based on concepts related to Tau Scaling.

The upcoming Kirin chip for the next Huawei mate series is expected to be the first commercial product with the LogicFolding architecture and is said to feature a transistor density of 238 MTr/mm2 and clock speed of 3.1GHz. By 2031, Huawei targets a density of over 400+ MTr/mm2 and clock speeds of 5.00GHz





Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Huawei Logicfolding Semiconductor Industry US Sanctions Chip Architecture Tau Scaling Law

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Huawei reveals chip design breakthrough amid US sanctionsThe 'Tau Scaling Law' targets 1.4-nm-equivalent transistor density in five years through improved system efficiency and data movement.

Read more »

Huawei unveils chip design breakthrough, targets 1.4‑nm‑equivalent density by 2031 despite US curbsHuawei unveils chip design strategy to boost performanceStrategy focuses on scaling, rather than making transistors smallerHuawei expects to design chips by 2031 with density...

Read more »

Huawei unveils chip design breakthrough, targets 1.4‑nm‑equivalent density by 2031 despite US curbsHuawei unveils chip design strategy to boost performanceStrategy focuses on scaling, rather than making transistors smallerHuawei expects to design chips by 2031 with density...

Read more »