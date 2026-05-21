Huawei and Universiti Malaya Collaborate on Wearable Health Research Initiative

Malaysia’s first-of-a-kind wearable health research initiative, marking a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Universiti Malaya and Huawei Malaysia on diabetes risk study. Huawei and Universiti Malaya have formalised a collaboration on a diabetes risk study involving smartwatch technology, marking what the companies described as a first-of-its-kind wearable health research initiative in Malaysia.

Huawei Malaysia and Universiti Malaya have formalised a collaboration on a diabetes risk study involving smartwatch technology , marking what the companies described as a first-of-its-kind wearable health research initiative in Malaysia.

The collaboration was commemorated through a signing ceremony held on May 19, involving the newly launched HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Pro. According to the statement, the memorandum of agreement represents the first research collaboration between Universiti Malaya and Huawei Malaysia, with both parties aiming to explore how wearable technology can support preventive healthcare and improve health awareness among Malaysians.

The ceremony was officiated by Universiti Malaya deputy vice chancellor (research and innovation) Professor Ir Dr Kaharudin Dimyati and Huawei Consumer Business Group Malaysia country director Patrick Ru. At Huawei, we believe technology should go beyond connectivity and convenience to create meaningful value in people’s everyday lives, said Patrick.

Through this collaboration with Universiti Malaya, we hope to further explore how wearable technology can support greater health awareness while empowering Malaysians to take a more proactive approach towards their everyday health and wellbeing. The research initiative will be led by Professor Dr Lim Lee Ling, executive director of the Department of Clinical Research and Advancement and senior consultant endocrinologist at Universiti Malaya.

The two-year study is expected to begin in Malaysia in the near future and will focus on blood glucose-related research using wearable technology integrated within Huawei smartwatches. Users of the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Pro will be among the first to register their interest in participating in the upcoming study, with further participation details to be announced later by Universiti Malaya. This collaboration reflects Universiti Malaya’s ongoing commitment towards research and innovation with societal impact.

By combining academic expertise with advancements in wearable technology, this initiative represents a leapfrog towards better community engagement and empowerment, designed to elevate preventive healthcare awareness and encourage Malaysians to take charge of their everyday well-being. The Huawei WATCH FIT 5 Series is now available in Malaysia from RM799, with early bird vouchers of up to RM150 offered through Huawei Experience Stores and the brand’s official online platforms including Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.

Customers purchasing the smartwatch can also receive complimentary gifts and perks worth up to RM585, including a pair of FreeBuds SE 2 earphones, a one-year APAC warranty, and trial memberships for Huawei Health+ and Huawei Watch Face services. More information on the collaboration and the latest devices is available via Huawei Malaysia’s official website as well as the company’s official social media channels





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Huawei Malaysia Universiti Malaya Wearable Health Research Diabetes Risk Study Smartwatch Technology Preventive Healthcare Health Awareness Malaysians

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