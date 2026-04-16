Hoyos Takes Helm at Inter Miami, Vows Rigorous Training Despite Messi Friendship

Guillermo Hoyos, a long-time mentor and friend of Lionel Messi, has been appointed as the new head coach of Inter Miami, succeeding Javier Mascherano. Hoyos, who previously served as the club's sporting director, emphasized that his personal relationship with the superstar will not compromise his commitment to demanding high performance in training sessions. The move comes after Mascherano's unexpected departure just months after leading the team to their inaugural MLS Cup victory. Hoyos, with a history of nurturing young talent including Messi at Barcelona, aims to maintain intensity and discipline on the pitch, despite their enduring personal bond.

Inter Miami has officially appointed Guillermo Hoyos as their new head coach, a significant move that sees a familiar figure step into the dugout. Hoyos, who has a deep personal and professional connection with the club’s star player, Lionel Messi , was unveiled yesterday, replacing Javier Mascherano. Mascherano's tenure ended abruptly on Tuesday, cited as for personal reasons, a mere four months after he successfully guided the team to their historic first MLS Cup title.

This transition places Hoyos, a seasoned figure with a history of working with young talent, in a crucial leadership role as the team navigates the current season and looks towards future competitions. Hoyos, a 62-year-old Argentine, has a notable past mentoring Messi. He was a key figure in Barcelona's youth academy over two decades ago, where he first worked with a young Messi. Their relationship has remained strong and enduring ever since. Addressing the media at his inaugural press conference, Hoyos acknowledged this close bond but was firm in his stance regarding coaching philosophy. He stated, in Spanish, that their friendship is something that will not be compromised, but it does not imply any leniency or constant preferential treatment. The emphasis will be on collective performance and individual dedication, regardless of a player's stature. He articulated that while their friendship is deeply valued and a constant, it will not translate into a less demanding training environment for Messi or any other player. His approach appears to be rooted in the belief that even the most celebrated athletes benefit from consistent challenges and structured development. The club's initial communication suggested Hoyos would lead the team for the immediate upcoming matches, but subsequent social media posts have clarified his role as head coach. However, sources close to the club have indicated to AFP that Hoyos's appointment is likely a temporary one, with the expectation that a new coaching structure will be in place by the start of the Leagues Cup in August. This suggests a strategic interim period where Hoyos will manage the team's immediate fixtures while the club leadership finalizes longer-term coaching plans. Messi, a global icon and multiple Ballon d'Or winner, remains the undisputed centerpiece of Inter Miami's ambitious project. The club's strategic decisions, including this coaching change, are undoubtedly influenced by the presence and performance of their marquee player. Hoyos's immediate task will be to maintain team cohesion and performance amidst this leadership transition, leveraging his experience and his unique relationship with Messi to guide the team through the coming months





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