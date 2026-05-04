A cross-border investigation reveals how a coordinated effort by Elon Musk, WikiLeaks, and free-speech advocates exploited Usaid’s own transparency to dismantle the agency, leading to its collapse in 2025.

A meticulously orchestrated disinformation campaign, spearheaded by tech billionaire Elon Musk , WikiLeaks, and a decentralized coalition of so-called free-speech activists, systematically dismantled the US Agency for International Development ( Usaid ) by exploiting its own transparency mechanisms.

The campaign, which reached its zenith between February and March 2025 during the early months of US President Donald Trump’s second term, did not rely on outright falsehoods. Instead, it weaponized publicly accessible contract data, audit reports, and financial disclosures to portray Usaid’s global initiatives as reckless fiscal mismanagement and covert foreign meddling.

Since its establishment in 1961, Usaid has been the cornerstone of US foreign aid, channeling billions into global health, democratic governance, education, and media development across over 100 countries. Its work, though extensively documented, became the target of a calculated narrative that framed its operations as wasteful and politically motivated. The campaign’s architects leveraged Usaid’s own transparency tools, including open data portals and freedom of information disclosures, to cherry-pick figures and contextualize them in a way that suggested systemic corruption.

By amplifying selective data points—such as administrative costs or project delays—through social media, alternative news platforms, and influential opinion leaders, the campaign created a feedback loop of skepticism that eroded public trust. Musk’s X platform (formerly Twitter) played a central role, with viral posts and algorithmic amplification ensuring that even minor discrepancies in Usaid’s reporting were magnified into perceived scandals.

WikiLeaks, meanwhile, repackaged leaked documents to imply impropriety, while free-speech advocates framed Usaid’s work as an overreach of US influence abroad. By early 2025, the cumulative effect of this campaign had severely undermined Usaid’s credibility, leading to congressional funding cuts and a collapse of its operational capacity. The agency, once a symbol of American soft power, was reduced to a shell of its former self, with programs in Asia and other regions abruptly halted.

The campaign’s success underscored a troubling paradox: transparency, when weaponized, can become a tool of disinformation. Experts warn that similar tactics could be deployed against other international institutions, raising concerns about the future of global cooperation in an era where misinformation spreads faster than facts





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