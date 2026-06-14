How Legacy Automakers Lost the EV Race in Malaysia

A look at how traditional car brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz were overtaken by Tesla and Chinese electric vehicle makers in Malaysia within just a few years.

Before BYD and Tesla became household names in Malaysia, the only electric cars on local roads wore badges like BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. These traditional legacy automakers were the pioneers, building the country's EV market almost single-handedly.

Yet within about three years, they were comprehensively overtaken in the very transition they had started. JPJ registration data tells the story starkly. In 2021, before government EV incentives kicked in, battery-electric vehicles were a rounding error: just 257 registered nationwide. Of those, 94.9% came from established legacy brands.

If you drove an EV in Malaysia back then, it was almost certainly a premium European model. When the CBU import-duty exemption arrived in 2022 and the market began to stir, legacy brands still held 76.7% of it. The pre-incentive market was so premium and niche that the Porsche Taycan alone accounted for 184 of the 579 EVs registered up to the end of 2021, nearly a third.

A six-figure electric sports saloon starting north of RM500,000 was remarkably the country's best-selling EV. In other words, before incentives, an electric car was less a practical purchase than a wealthy enthusiast's novelty, best illustrated by a Porsche topping the chart. From there, the floor gave way. Legacy automakers market share fell to 42.8% in 2023 as the first Chinese brands arrived, then to 18.0% in 2024, 9.1% in 2025, and just 3.6% in the first five months of 2026.

Remarkably, the legacy automakers did not actually collapse in volume; they registered around 4,000 EVs a year through 2023 to 2025, broadly flat. They simply stood still while the market exploded around them, growing from 3,129 units in 2022 to 44,813 in 2025. Two moments did the damage.

First was Tesla's arrival in force. In 2024, its first full year of local deliveries, Tesla alone registered 5,137 EVs, more than every legacy brand in the country combined (3,930). The second, bigger blow was the Chinese wave. By 2025, Chinese marques held more than half the EV market, and in 2026 they were joined by Proton, whose e.

MAS range made the national brand the single biggest EV seller. Between the American disruptor, the Chinese newcomers and the resurgent national champion, there was plenty of competition. Digging deeper into who the legacy players actually are reveals a second, sharper story: this was almost entirely a German effort. The German bloc, led by BMW with Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Porsche and others, registered 15,565 EVs to date.

The Japanese giants, dominating Malaysia's overall market, put just 741 EVs on the road between Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Mazda, Mitsubishi and Lexus combined. Toyota sold more than 129,000 vehicles in 2025 alone, but only 73 of them, all-time, have been electric. The Japanese chose to bet on hybrids and have done well there.

Almost every segment from Honda and Toyota is now available as a hybrid, allowing users to save on fuel with a familiar brand without adjusting their lifestyle to EV ownership. BMW has been by far the most committed legacy brand, accounting for more than half of all legacy EV registrations with 8,309 units. But even BMW peaked back in 2023 with 3,237 registrations. If the best-resourced legacy effort has gone backwards, it underlines how hard this transition has been.

None of this means legacy brands are finished. They remain dominant in petrol and hybrid segments that still make up the vast majority of the market, and a premium EV is a different proposition to a mass-market one. Do you think legacy brands can claw back EV share, or has that ship sailed? Let us know in the comments





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