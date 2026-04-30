Housewife Pleads Not Guilty to Spreading False Fuel Price Rumors; Rain Rave Festival Announced in Bukit Bintang

A 31-year-old housewife faces legal action for allegedly spreading false information about fuel price increases on social media. Meanwhile, the Rain Rave festival in Bukit Bintang promises a spectacular lineup of international and local DJs, along with a promotional offer for attendees.

In a significant legal development, a 31-year-old housewife, Siti Nor Sayikilla Mohd Azhar, appeared in the Sessions Court in Sepang today, pleading not guilty to charges of spreading false information about fuel price increases in Malaysia .

The accused allegedly used the social media handle @cek_apple95 on Threads to transmit misleading content on March 31, 2026, with the intent to annoy others. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) detected the post on the same day, leading to her arrest and subsequent court appearance. Under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, Siti Nor Sayikilla faces severe penalties, including a fine of up to RM500,000 or imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

Additionally, she could incur an extra RM5,000 fine for each day the offense continues after conviction. The court granted her bail of RM4,000 with one surety and scheduled the next hearing for June 4, where further documents will be submitted. This case highlights the growing concern over misinformation on social media platforms and the legal consequences of spreading false content. The incident also underscores the role of regulatory bodies like MCMC in monitoring and addressing digital misconduct.

Meanwhile, in a separate but equally notable event, the Rain Rave festival is set to electrify Bukit Bintang with a star-studded lineup featuring international DJs Bassjackers and Wukong, alongside an all-female DJ collective and local talents. The festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of music and culture, attracting enthusiasts from across the region.

Additionally, a promotional offer is available for attendees, offering a free RM10 bonus when signing up with the code VERSAMM10 and a minimum cash-in of RM100. Terms and conditions apply





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Social Media Misinformation MCMC Rain Rave Festival Bassjackers Wukong

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ugut sebar fitnah kontraktor, empat pemungut hutang ditahanEmpat pemungut hutang ditahan selepas bertindak agresif dengan mengugut dan menyebar fitnah terhadap seorang kontraktor dalam serbuan di Desa Bukit Tiara, Cheras, pada minggu lalu.

Read more »

Haikal Haqimi anak TVET cipta nama bintang seni bina masa hadapanBakat muda dalam bidang seni bina, Muhamad Haikal Haqimi Nizam, membuktikan kecemerlangan pendidikan Teknikal dan Latihan Vokasional (TVET)

Read more »

Bukit Bintang set to make a splash: Rain Rave festival brings Bassjackers, Wukong, an all-female DJ lineup and local starsKUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The inaugural Rain Rave Water Music Festival (RRWMF) which will transform the streets of Bukit Bintang into a wet dance floor, begins tomorrow.The...

Read more »

Mud flood in TTDI triggers stop-work order and probe over Bukit Kiara arboretum projectA mud flood in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) following heavy rain has raised concerns over a hillside landscaping project linked to a proposed Bukit Kiara arboretum, affecting about 300 homes. Residents cite soil movement and drainage issues after rapid tree clearing, leading to a retaining wall collapse. Authorities are investigating while residents demand stricter oversight before works resume.

Read more »

Muhyiddin’s Trial Uncovers Unusual Donation as D4vd Faces Gruesome Murder Charges; Bukit Bintang Prepares for Rain Rave FestivalA bank officer’s testimony reveals irregularities in a Bersatu donation, while R&B singer D4vd is accused of a horrific crime involving the murder and dismemberment of a teenage girl. Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Bintang district prepares for a major music festival.

Read more »

Johor Regent Renews Call for 25% Tax Revenue Return Amid Record InvestmentsTunku Mahkota Ismail reiterates Johor’s demand for a portion of its income tax revenue to be returned by the federal government, citing the state’s significant economic contributions and the need for greater financial autonomy. Meanwhile, Bukit Bintang prepares for the Rain Rave festival with international and local DJs.

Read more »