Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Malaysia: Record-Breaking Debut in Asia

The first Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show in Asia lands in Malaysia with record-breaking ticket sales. The event features life-sized monster trucks, insane stunts, and a VIP experience. Tickets for the five-show run from 16-18 October 2026 are now on sale with discounts available at roadshows.

The hype is real. News of the very first Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show in Malaysia broke out fast across social feeds and group chats, with Day 1 of the three-day show selling over 20,000 tickets, the highest opening day ticket sales in the tour's entire history.

And that's just the start. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire is opening up a fifth and final show to continue its takeover of Unifi Arena from 16 to 18 October 2026. Extended to a three-day, five-show run, the inaugural edition is giving fans another chance to grab seats, with tickets already on sale. Are Malaysians going a little too crazy over it?

Here's what we think is driving all the excitement. First, it's the first stop in Asia, straight from the United States. Malaysia is home to the first-ever Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live stop in Asia. The show has toured 28 countries globally since its debut in Texas in 2019, but now, Malaysians and neighbouring citizens can catch the internationally touring production without flying halfway across the world.

Second, the Hot Wheels toys we played with are now roaring to life. Mega-Wrex, Tiger Shark, Skelesaurus, Bone Shaker, and other fan-favourite trucks have jumped out of the toy box and into the real world as life-sized, petrol-fuelled monsters that rattle the earth. A limited edition Hot Wheels Monster Trucks collectable set is also available for purchase on-site, combining signature design elements from the featured trucks. The stunts will be wild.

In one moment, you're in awe of the trucks launching into gravity-defying jumps. Next, you're bewildered as they ram into or onto cars and pull off insane stunts, whipping everyone into a frenzy. With a generous amount of freestyle motocross, glowing visuals, fire effects, and roaring engines that shake the arena, it's easy to understand why so many fans want to witness it live. You never know what's going to happen next.

Adults are secretly the main target audience. The kids may be the loudest about it, but parents are already planning to go too. It's for those who want to surprise their little Hot Wheels superfan with golden tickets to the show, a family day out that's bigger than a regular outing, or simply a rollicking good time fueled by petrol and nostalgia. This is your chance to finally make your inner child's monster truck dreams come true.

You can meet the drivers and trucks up close. If you get the VIP Pre-Show Experience, you'll have access to the stage floor before the show and get up close and personal with the towering trucks, as well as the chance to meet the drivers, snap pics, and collect autographs. For those who want the quintessential Hot Wheels superfan experience, this is a fun bonus. How to get tickets, plus a little bonus of 10 percent discount.

From now until 7 June, shoppers at Sunway Pyramid LG2 Blue Concourse and IOI City Mall LG East Court have been checking out the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live roadshows. If you're already planning to watch the show, you should check out the roadshows to get 10 percent discount on your tickets, not to mention the first 100 buyers can redeem a free limited edition Hot Wheels Monster Truck collectable.

Here's a breakdown of the ticket prices and timings, with special pricing for kids. Gold Ticket, Silver Ticket, Bronze Ticket. The schedule includes Sunday, 18 October. Stop by the roadshows before 8 June to enjoy 10 percent discount on tickets, or book your tickets online.

Don't miss the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire at Unifi Arena from 16 to 18 October 2026, including its newly added fifth and final show. The event promises an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages, combining the thrill of monster trucks with the nostalgia of a beloved toy brand. With record-breaking ticket sales, it's clear that Malaysia is ready for this spectacular show.

Whether you're a die-hard collector or a first-time attendee, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness these iconic trucks in action. So grab your tickets now and prepare for an adrenaline-pumping weekend filled with fire, glow, and roaring engines





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