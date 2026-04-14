Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™: Glow-N-Fire Roars into Malaysia for Asian Debut

The world-renowned Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ show is set to make its Asian debut in Malaysia in October 2026. This exciting event will feature fan-favorite monster trucks, new stunts, and a VIP Pre-Show Experience. Tickets go on sale April 16th.

The world’s largest Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show is making its Asian debut, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion. The highly anticipated Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™: Glow-N-Fire will thunder into Malaysia at the Unifi Arena Bukit Jalil from October 16th to 17th, 2026, promising a weekend of high-octane thrills and family entertainment. This marks the first time the spectacular show has been brought to Asia, making Malaysia the chosen location for the premiere. Fans can anticipate a series of three shows spread across the two days, offering ample opportunities to witness the massive trucks in action.

The event will bring to life beloved Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, featuring fan favorites like Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Gunkster™, Bone Shaker™, Bigfoot®, and Skelesaurus™. Adding to the excitement, the tour will introduce a brand-new truck: Rhinomite, a dynamite Rhino-themed truck designed to captivate audiences. Beyond the impressive array of monster trucks, the show promises a unique spectacle with never-before-seen stunts performed by the trucks. Audiences will be treated to the high-flying skills of the FMX Riders, who will execute the all-new No-Handed Front Flip. The show's commitment to delivering a thrilling experience continues the momentum of the successful Glow-N-Fire tour from the previous year, which thrilled audiences across North America, Europe, and Latin America. Malaysia's selection as the launchpad for the Asian debut underscores the show's global appeal and its strategic expansion plans.

Adding to the excitement, the VIP Pre-Show Experience provides an exclusive opportunity for fans to get even closer to the action. Held two and a half hours prior to each performance, this premium experience gives ticket holders exclusive access to the arena floor, allowing them to marvel at the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks up close. Fans will have the chance to meet their favorite drivers and performers and get autographs. Each VIP Pre-Show Experience ticket includes an autograph card, exclusive to attendees. This special access aims to provide a more immersive and interactive experience for fans, adding extra value to the show. The VIP Pre-Show Experience is designed to give the audience a unique perspective and more intimate engagement with the Monster Trucks, drivers and performers that would enhance the overall enjoyment of the event. The availability of the VIP Pre-Show Experience adds another layer of excitement for fans keen on a more immersive interaction.

Tickets for this monumental event will be available starting April 16th at 8 am through Tri-Tix, with prices starting at RM118. The organizers are offering special kids' pricing, making the event an affordable outing for families. For those eager to secure their tickets and enjoy exclusive benefits, a Hot Wheels Monster Trucks roadshow will be held at Pavilion Bukit Jalil from April 16th to 26th. Purchasers at the roadshow will receive a 10% discount and a Hot Wheels Monster Trucks mystery gift, with the offer limited to the first 100 on-site ticket purchases. This incentive encourages early booking and gives fans the chance to grab souvenirs to remember the event. The show timings are as follows: Friday, 16th October, 8pm, with the VIP Pre-Show Experience running from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. Saturday, 17th October will feature two shows, at 1 pm and 8 pm, with corresponding VIP Pre-Show Experiences from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm and 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm respectively. Tickets and detailed event information are readily available through the provided links, with comprehensive information about the show, ticket prices, and the VIP experience. Fans can also visit the official website for further updates and details about the event.





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