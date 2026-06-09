Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Responds to Viral Video of Birds in Patient Wards

Following a viral video showing crows and pigeons scavenging food in a Klang hospital, HTAR has implemented new pest control measures and tree pruning to ensure patient safety.

A disturbing video has recently captured the attention of thousands of internet users after it went viral across various social media platforms, depicting a scene that many find unacceptable for a medical facility.

The footage shows several pigeons and crows roaming freely inside a hospital ward, which is believed to be located in Klang. In the clip, these birds are seen landing on patient food trays and feeding on the meals provided to the sick, all while patients were present in the room. This shocking display of poor sanitation led to immediate outrage among netizens, who highlighted the severe health risks associated with birds in a sterile environment.

The presence of avian droppings around the area further exacerbated the concerns, as such waste can carry various pathogens and bacteria that could potentially lead to secondary infections for patients whose immune systems are already compromised. The visual evidence of wildlife scavenging in a place meant for healing sparked an intense debate regarding the maintenance of public healthcare facilities and the potential for zoonotic disease transmission within the wards.

In the wake of the public outcry, the management of Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah, commonly known as HTAR, issued a formal response to address the incident and reassure the public. The hospital administration explained that the surrounding environment of the facility is characterized by numerous large trees, which have unfortunately become a natural habitat for pigeons and crows. According to the hospital, the birds likely entered the building accidentally through open windows or other access points.

To combat this issue, HTAR stated that they have already implemented a series of rigorous control measures. These actions include the pruning of trees by the appointed concession company to reduce nesting sites and the continuous monitoring of all wards and hospital buildings to ensure that no more animals can gain entry.

Furthermore, the hospital has initiated a partnership with the local authority, referred to as the PBT, to strengthen pest control efforts and manage bird populations in the broader vicinity of the hospital grounds, ensuring that the external environment does not compromise the internal sterility of the clinic. The administration of HTAR emphasized that they take this matter with the utmost seriousness, acknowledging that the cleanliness of a hospital is paramount to the recovery and safety of those under their care.

The hospital expressed its unwavering commitment to ensuring that the environment remains safe, hygienic, and entirely suitable for the well-being of patients, visitors, and staff members alike. They noted that healthcare facilities must adhere to strict sanitary protocols to prevent the spread of infections. By coordinating with professional pest control services and the local government, HTAR aims to create a long-term solution rather than a temporary fix.

The statement concluded by affirming that all appropriate measures will be carried out periodically to reduce the risk of such incidents recurring in the future. This situation serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges that large public hospitals face in maintaining facility infrastructure against the encroaching natural environment, especially in regions with dense vegetation. Beyond the immediate physical cleanup, the incident has sparked a wider conversation about the importance of facility maintenance in public healthcare.

Many experts suggest that such breaches in hygiene can lead to a loss of public confidence in the healthcare system. The viral nature of the video underscores the power of social media in holding public institutions accountable. By responding quickly and transparently, HTAR hopes to mitigate the damage to its reputation and prove that patient health remains their top priority. The ongoing efforts to seal entry points and manage the surrounding flora represent a holistic approach to facility management.

Ensuring that food service areas are completely isolated from external wildlife is a critical step in upholding international health standards and ensuring that every patient receives care in a pristine environment





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Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang Public Health Pest Control Hospital Hygiene

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