Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Addresses Pigeon Infestation in Patient Ward

Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) has responded to viral videos showing pigeons entering a patient ward, eating food leftovers, and leaving droppings. The incident sparked concerns over hygiene and overcrowding.

Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah ( HTAR ) in Klang has responded to a viral video circulating on social media that shows birds perched on a patient's bedside table and eating leftover food from a shared tray.

The video was initially shared on Threads on Monday, June 8, and the user reported that the footage had already spread widely on WhatsApp. The user's caption raised alarms about conditions at Klang General Hospital, stating that the ward was overcrowded with 16 beds when it should only have eight.

Additionally, the user highlighted that pigeons were eating patients' food and leaving droppings everywhere, questioning what was being done about the situation. The user further revealed that the issue had gained international attention, with media from Thailand requesting to use the video for broadcast on their platforms.

However, the user declined to grant permission, stating they did not want to cause trouble and did not have the right to authorize such usage. In a statement released on the same day, HTAR acknowledged the issue and confirmed that steps were being taken to address it. The hospital explained that pigeons and crows had made trees around the hospital grounds their habitat, increasing the likelihood of birds accidentally entering buildings.

To manage the situation, HTAR has implemented regular control measures, including tree trimming by the concession company and continuous monitoring in the ward and hospital building areas. The hospital emphasized that it takes the matter seriously and is committed to ensuring a safe, clean, and conducive environment for the well-being of patients, visitors, and hospital staff. The incident has sparked broader discussions about hospital hygiene standards and infrastructure capacity.

Overcrowding in wards can exacerbate sanitation challenges and increase infection risks, especially in healthcare settings where vulnerable patients are present. The presence of birds not only poses a direct hygiene concern through droppings but also raises psychological distress for patients and families. HTAR's response includes both immediate pest control and longer-term environmental management.

However, observers may question whether tree trimming alone suffices or if more comprehensive avian deterrent systems are needed. The hospital's acknowledgment is a positive step, but sustained action and transparency will be crucial to prevent recurrence and restore public confidence





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HTAR Pigeons Hospital Hygiene Overcrowding Klang Viral Video Pest Control Patient Safety Healthcare Standards

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