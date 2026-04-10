Hospital Sibu Boosts Cardiac Care with Advanced MRI Machine

Hospital Sibu unveils a new advanced MRI machine, enhancing cardiac care capabilities in Sarawak. This state-of-the-art technology will reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for specialized imaging, improving access to critical cardiac diagnostic services. The initiative, a collaborative effort involving the Sarawak Heart Foundation, the Health Ministry, and private donors, is part of a larger plan to establish a comprehensive cardiac care center in Sibu, including a cardiac catheterization laboratory.

SIBU: The commissioning of a new advanced magnetic resonance imaging ( MRI ) machine at Hospital Sibu marks a significant advancement in cardiac care for Sarawak . The machine represents a substantial investment, costing RM9 million, with a portion of the funding, approximately RM2.02 million, secured through the collaborative efforts of 20 organizations and private donors. The Health Ministry also contributed a considerable sum, providing RM1.

2 million, in addition to exceeding RM3 million allocated for essential renovation and infrastructure upgrades. This significant acquisition was made possible through a strategic partnership between the Sarawak Heart Foundation (SHF), the Health Ministry, the generous contributions of 20 donors, and the expertise of Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd. During the official commissioning ceremony held on Friday, April 10th, Deputy Sarawak Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian expressed sincere appreciation to the SHF and the numerous donors, acknowledging their pivotal role in realizing the ambitious project. He noted that the project's journey to fruition spanned several years, underscoring the dedication and commitment of all involved. This state-of-the-art system, one of the latest models available in Malaysia, holds a unique distinction as the first in the country to operate with minimal helium consumption. This innovative feature not only enhances its efficiency but also promotes greater sustainability compared to the older generation of MRI machines. (Liquid helium serves a crucial role in cooling the superconducting magnets utilized within MRI machines.)\Dr Sim emphasized the sophisticated capabilities of the newly installed MRI system. This is not just a standard MRI machine. While numerous MRI units are available nationwide, only a select few possess the advanced capabilities required for specialized cardiac imaging, he noted. This technological advancement allows the hospital to offer cardiac imaging services previously unavailable within the region. With this cutting-edge technology, patients from all across the region will no longer be forced to travel to Kuching to receive these vital services, making Hospital Sibu the second hospital in Sarawak to possess such a facility, Dr Sim added. While the MRI machine is designed for comprehensive full-body imaging, including the brain, cardiac imaging poses significant challenges due to the constant and dynamic movement of the heart. Looking towards the future, Dr Sim highlighted ongoing initiatives to establish a more comprehensive cardiac care center in Sibu. This ambitious plan includes the development of a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization laboratory. Currently in the tender phase, the project is anticipated to be completed by the end of the next year. Both the advanced MRI machine and the planned cardiac catheterization laboratory represent a promising future for Hospital Sibu, solidifying its role as a key satellite cardiac center in the region. Cardiac MRI is an indispensable diagnostic tool, playing a critical role in the assessment of heart muscle health. This specialized diagnostic imaging method enables physicians to evaluate the functionality of the heart muscle and determine the suitability of various interventional procedures, such as bypass surgery and angioplasty, for the patient's condition. The resulting diagnostic information empowers doctors to make well-informed clinical decisions, improving patient care and outcomes.\Dr Sim underscored the importance of equitable access to specialized cardiac care, emphasizing that such services should not be limited to major urban centers. He stressed that patients in Sarawak should not be subjected to the undue burden of long-distance travel, especially during medical emergencies. Experience has consistently demonstrated that the availability of local services encourages more patients to seek timely treatment, as financial constraints and geographical distance often pose significant barriers to accessing healthcare, he stated. The investment in advanced technology and the strategic expansion of cardiac care services underscore Sarawak's commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and improving the quality of life for its residents. This represents a significant step forward in the provision of comprehensive medical care. This investment is an illustration of the dedication to improving healthcare access and quality of life for all Sarawak residents. It reflects a commitment to ensuring that cutting-edge medical technologies and specialized services are readily available, regardless of location, reinforcing a commitment to equitable healthcare access and improving the quality of life for the community. The development of advanced healthcare facilities, such as the new MRI machine and the upcoming cardiac catheterization laboratory, will further bolster the hospital's capabilities to provide efficient, high-quality care to a larger population in the region





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MRI Cardiac Care Hospital Sibu Sarawak Healthcare Medical Technology Heart Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

[WATCH] JPJ Sarawak Seizes Ultra-Rare Ferrari During ‘Op Luxury’ CrackdownOnly about 11 units of this Ferrari model exist in the world.

Read more »

Diesel subsidy in Sabah, Sarawak a necessity: LeadersKota Kinabalu: The Federal Government’s decision to maintain the diesel subsidy at RM2.15 per litre in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan is not an act of favourit

Read more »

Pelajar Tingkatan 6 Ditahan, Didakwa Jadi ‘Seller’ Bahan Lucah Di SarawakDifahamkan, pelajar itu didakwa menyimpan dan jual bahan pornografi.

Read more »

Pelajar Tingkatan 6 Ditahan, Didakwa Jadi ‘Seller’ Bahan Lucah Di SarawakDifahamkan, pelajar itu didakwa menyimpan dan jual bahan pornografi.

Read more »

QuickCheck: Were the strange lights spotted over Sarawak's sky space debris?KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit remained firmer at the 3.97 level against the US dollar and other major currencies at Thursday's opening, supported by improved market optimism following the two-week ceasefire, which spurred risk-on sentiment.

Read more »

Sarawak hornbill fire dragon stars in deity procession in KuchingBANGKOK: Thailand has officially begun its annual 'seven dangerous days' road safety campaign for Songkran 2026, with authorities tightening accident prevention measures as millions prepare to travel during the long holiday period

Read more »