Hospital Segamat Not Closing: Minister Clarifies Temporary Referral System

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad assures that Hospital Segamat will not close, addressing rumors of closure, and explains temporary referral systems during patient surges.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad has dismissed rumors that Hospital Segamat in Johor will be shutting down its services starting July 1, affirming that the facility continues to operate as usual.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the National Nutrition Month 2026 celebration at a supermarket in Melaka, he clarified that no services, including the Obstetrics and Gynecology (O&G) department, will be closed permanently. Instead, a temporary referral system may be activated if the hospital experiences capacity pressure due to a sudden increase in patient numbers. The minister emphasized that the Ministry of Health (MOH) would implement a cluster-based crisis management approach to ensure uninterrupted care for the public.

This system is designed to balance the workload across multiple healthcare facilities when a particular hospital faces an acute surge. Dr. Dzulkefly stressed that patient care remains the top priority and that inpatients would continue to receive treatment without disruption. For outpatients, they might be redirected to nearby clinics or hospitals to ensure they still receive timely medical attention.

He noted that Hospital Segamat has been functioning normally and can manage the healthcare needs of its region, but occasional patient surges require contingency measures. The minister urged the public to ignore false allegations about the hospital's closure, reiterating that access to healthcare services is guaranteed. He also highlighted the importance of efficient resource allocation and coordination among hospitals to prevent any service shortfalls.

The temporary referral system is a standard practice used globally during periods of high demand and does not indicate any permanent closure. Dr. Dzulkefly called for cooperation from the community in understanding these measures and maintaining trust in the healthcare system. He assured that the MOH continuously monitors hospital capacities and will activate crisis protocols only when necessary. The clarification comes after social media posts suggested that Hospital Segamat would close its doors due to staffing and resource constraints.

Dr. Dzulkefly debunked these claims, stating that the hospital is well-equipped and staffed to provide quality care. He also mentioned that the MOH is investing in infrastructure and human resources to strengthen healthcare services nationwide. In the event of a crisis, the cluster crisis management system will activate to redistribute patients and resources efficiently. This approach is crucial to prevent overwhelming any single facility.

The minister concluded by thanking healthcare workers for their dedication and asking the public to verify information from official sources before spreading unconfirmed news





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