Hospital Ampang Undergoes Full Audit After Operating Theatre Leak

The Health Ministry has ordered a comprehensive structural and digital audit of Hospital Ampang following a significant water leak in its operating theatre, causing disruptions to services and raising concerns about ageing infrastructure.

Hospital Ampang is currently undergoing a comprehensive audit, both of its physical structure and digital systems, following a significant incident on April 27th, 2026. The audit was ordered by the Health Ministry in response to a substantial water leak within the hospital’s operating theatre.

Videos of the incident quickly spread online, depicting water cascading from the ceiling, with reports suggesting a partial collapse of the operating theatre ceiling. Beyond the physical damage, the leak also reportedly caused disruptions to the hospital’s IT infrastructure, forcing staff to revert to manual procedures and resulting in delays to patient care. The Selangor State Health Department (JKNS) confirmed the incident, attributing it to a fractured cold water pipe located in the operating theatre corridor.

JKNS assured the public that thorough inspections and necessary repairs are underway to prevent a recurrence of such an event. While acknowledging that some scheduled operations were impacted, the department highlighted the swift implementation of contingency plans, including the relocation of critical cases to alternative, unaffected operating rooms and the postponement of non-urgent elective procedures.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad personally visited Hospital Ampang to assess the situation and issued a directive for a full audit to address the underlying issues related to the hospital’s ageing infrastructure. He emphasized the challenging week faced by the hospital and his close monitoring of the remedial actions being taken to resolve both the digital and infrastructural problems.

Dr Dzulkefly underscored the urgency with which the ministry is working to restore normal operations, firmly stating that patient safety remains the paramount and unwavering priority. Repair work on the immediate pipe leak has been completed, but the process of ensuring the operating theatre is safe for use is ongoing. This includes rigorous sterilisation procedures, thorough cleaning, and comprehensive air quality checks.

The Health Minister made it unequivocally clear that the operating theatre will not resume operations until 100% infection control compliance is verified, demonstrating a commitment to the highest standards of patient care. Furthermore, Dr Dzulkefly confirmed that ongoing system checks and data validation are being conducted on the hospital’s eHIS patient records system to ensure data integrity and functionality.

He expressed sincere gratitude to the frontline staff for their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in managing the disruptions and maintaining patient care under difficult circumstances. The incident at Hospital Ampang highlights the critical need for proactive infrastructure maintenance and investment in modernizing healthcare facilities. The reliance on ageing infrastructure poses significant risks to patient safety and operational efficiency. The disruption to IT systems further underscores the importance of robust digital infrastructure and disaster recovery plans in modern hospitals.

The swift response from the Health Ministry and JKNS, including the implementation of contingency measures and the commitment to a thorough audit, demonstrates a dedication to addressing the issues and preventing future incidents. The focus on infection control and data integrity is particularly commendable, reflecting a commitment to providing safe and reliable healthcare services. The situation serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by healthcare providers in maintaining and upgrading facilities while simultaneously delivering essential patient care.

The completion of the physical repairs is only the first step; the comprehensive audit will be crucial in identifying systemic issues and developing a long-term plan for infrastructure improvements and digital modernization at Hospital Ampang. The transparency shown by the Health Ministry in addressing the incident and keeping the public informed is also a positive step in building trust and accountability within the healthcare system.

The incident also brings to light the importance of regular risk assessments and preventative maintenance schedules to identify and address potential vulnerabilities before they escalate into critical incidents. The dedication of the hospital staff in navigating these challenges is a testament to their commitment to patient well-being





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Hospital Ampang Health Ministry Operating Theatre Water Leak Infrastructure Audit

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