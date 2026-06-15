HONOR X80 Pro Max Imminent with Massive 11,000 mAh Battery and High‑Brightness Display

HONOR's upcoming X80 Pro Max smartphone is scheduled for a June 22 launch in China, featuring a huge 11,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging and 27W reverse charging. The device will also offer a 6.8‑inch, high‑resolution screen rumored to reach over 10,000 nits brightness and will be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset. Color choices include orange, red, white, and black, with the orange model sporting a two‑tone finish.

HONOR continues to push the boundaries of smartphone capacity with its upcoming HONOR X80 Pro Max, set to launch in its home market on June 22 at 7PM local time, as teased on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The device is highlighted by an exceptionally large 11,000 mAh battery, which is supported by 90W charging and 27W reverse charging, ensuring both fast replenishment and the ability to power other devices. Beyond its battery prowess, the phone will be available in four color options: orange, red, white, and black, with the orange variant featuring a distinctive two‑tone design where only the lower segment is orange while the upper part is an off‑white cream.

Additional rumored specifications, sourced from leaks by the Chinese leakster Digital Chat Station, include a 6.8‑inch display with a resolution of 1,280 x 2,788 pixels and a claimed peak brightness exceeding 10,000 nits, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset. While the extremely high brightness figure raises questions about practical necessity, the overall spec sheet suggests a focus on endurance, visual impact, and performance





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HONOR X80 Pro Max Smartphone Launch Large Battery 11 000 Mah 90W Charging Reverse Charging Display Brightness Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Weibo Teaser

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