HONOR Watch 6 Launches with AI Health Tracking, 120 Sports Modes, and 35-Day Battery

HONOR introduces the Watch 6, a premium smartwatch with a lightweight aluminum design, over 120 sports modes with AI coaching, continuous health monitoring, a 3,000-nit display, NFC, and up to 35 days of battery life, starting at £149.99.

HONOR has officially unveiled the HONOR Watch 6, a new smartwatch designed for users who want advanced fitness tracking, health monitoring , and smart features in a stylish package.

Combining a lightweight premium design with AI-powered tools and long battery life, the HONOR Watch 6 aims to be a reliable companion for both workouts and everyday life. The device features a Racing Dashboard Design inspired by the air intakes of high-performance sports cars, built from recyclable aluminum alloy with a sandblasted finish that delivers a titanium-like texture. Weighing just 41 grams and featuring precision-crafted beveled edges, the smartwatch balances durability, style, and comfort for all-day wear.

HONOR has equipped the Watch 6 with support for more than 120 sports modes, providing detailed workout tracking and performance analysis. Trail runners benefit from an AI Running Coach, climbing metrics, route deviation alerts, and distance tracking powered by the AccuTrack dual-band six-star GPS. For badminton players, the watch can measure smash speed and track consecutive rallies, while football enthusiasts gain access to heat maps, movement trajectory maps, and performance insights.

The smartwatch also offers continuous monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO₂), stress levels, sleep quality, and body energy, all powered by the HONOR IntelliSense System, an advanced sensor platform designed to improve signal collection and deliver more accurate health tracking. Users can perform a Quick Health Scan for an instant overview of major health indicators and receive a Daily Health Report each morning.

A large 980mAh battery allows the HONOR Watch 6 to deliver up to 35 days of battery life under typical usage, making it well-suited for extended outdoor adventures and long training sessions. The watch is also built to withstand challenging environments, offering IP69 water and dust resistance along with 5ATM water resistance for swimming and shallow-water activities. The display is an ultra-bright AMOLED panel with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, ensuring excellent visibility outdoors.

Users can personalize the device with Video Watch Faces, using live photos or videos up to 10 seconds long as watch backgrounds. The watch supports dual-phone pairing, allowing notifications from two smartphones simultaneously, and includes a built-in AI Recorder that can generate voice notes and create smart summaries. Intuitive wrist-twist gestures allow users to silence alarms, manage calls, skip music tracks, and control various functions without touching the screen.

The HONOR Watch 6 also supports NFC for contactless payments and offers a variety of customizable watch faces. Available in the UK from £149.99, with launch offers including a free HONOR Choice Earbuds Clip (Black) for a limited time, and in Europe starting at €169.90 with a free HONOR Choice Earbuds Clip (Black) or HONOR Choice Headphone Pro (Black) during the launch promotion.

With its combination of premium design, comprehensive sports tracking, AI-powered health monitoring, and exceptional battery life, the HONOR Watch 6 offers a compelling package for fitness enthusiasts and everyday users looking for a feature-rich smartwatch





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HONOR Watch 6 Smartwatch Fitness Tracker Health Monitoring AI Coaching

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