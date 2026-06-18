Honor Watch 6 Debuts with Extended Battery Life, Bright AMOLED Display, and Advanced Sports Tracking

Honor's new Watch 6 smartwatch emphasizes long battery life, a high-brightness display, and specialized fitness modes for sports like football and badminton, alongside robust durability and connectivity features.

Honor has launched the Watch 6 in China last month. The smartwatch focuses on battery endurance, a bright display, and specific fitness tracking modes. It is priced at £249.99 (around $330).

For the first month, starting today, June 18, 2026, the device is discounted to £169.99 and includes a complimentary pair of Honor Choice Earbuds Clip. The watch is available in a single 46.5mm size, but the case materials differ based on the color option. The Shadow Black version uses an aluminum alloy case, weighing 41 grams without the strap. The Twilight Brown model opts for a 316L stainless steel body and weighs 50 grams.

Both variants are 10.8mm thick. The display is a 1.46-inch AMOLED screen with a 464 x 464 resolution. Honor says a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, which is designed to help with outdoor visibility. The screen also includes wet touch control to maintain responsiveness in the rain or during workouts.

For durability, the watch carries 5ATM and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. The watch is powered by a 980mAh battery. It can last up to 35 days in battery-saver mode, or about 17 days under typical use. For outdoor activities, the watch supports dual-band (L1+L5) GPS and is rated for up to 42 hours of continuous tracking.

Running on Honor's MagicOS, the watch includes over 120 sports modes. Honor specifically highlights its tracking for football and badminton. The football mode records sprint speeds and creates movement heat maps in the companion app. The badminton mode logs swing counts, shot power, and forehand-to-backhand ratios.

For general health, it uses an optical sensor to track heart rate, sleep, stress, and heart rate variability (HRV). This data is combined into a Body Energy Assessment to estimate daily recovery and fatigue levels. For daily use, the Watch 6 features a built-in microphone and speaker, allowing for voice memo recording directly from the wrist. It includes NFC for contactless payments through Fidesmo, supporting Mastercard and Visa cards. The software also supports receiving notifications from two connected phones simultaneously





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Honor Watch 6 Smartwatch Battery Life Fitness Tracking AMOLED Display GPS Sports Modes Wearable Tech

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