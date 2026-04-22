Honor 600 Series Launches in Malaysia with Impressive Specs and Promotions

Honor has released the 600 and 600 Pro smartphones in Malaysia, offering powerful processors, advanced camera systems, and robust durability features. Launch promotions include substantial free gifts and extended warranties.

Honor has officially launched its highly anticipated 600 series smartphones in Malaysia , positioning the country as one of the first global markets to receive these new devices.

While the design aesthetics bear a striking resemblance to existing models, the Honor 600 and 600 Pro represent a significant step forward as successors to previous iterations, boasting enhanced features and powerful processors. The launch is accompanied by attractive promotional offers for early adopters, making these smartphones even more appealing to Malaysian consumers.

The Honor 600 series is available for purchase through both official Honor stores and authorized distributors, including Harvey Norman, Senheng, SenQ, and Urban Republic, with open sales commencing shortly. This widespread availability ensures that customers across the country have convenient access to the latest Honor technology. The Honor 600 series presents a compelling combination of style and substance, with both models sharing a visually appealing design available in Orange, Black, and Golden White.

They feature a vibrant 6.57-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, capable of reaching a peak brightness of 8,000 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. Honor’s Eye Comfort Display technology and 3,840Hz PWM Dimming further enhance the viewing experience, reducing eye strain during prolonged use.

Durability is also a key focus, as both the Honor 600 and 600 Pro are the first in the Honor number series to achieve IP69K dust and water resistance, building upon the existing IP68 and IP69 ratings. Furthermore, they have earned SGS 5-star certification for drop and crush resistance, providing users with peace of mind. The core difference between the two models lies in their processing power.

The Honor 600 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, offering a balance of performance and efficiency, while the 600 Pro boasts the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, delivering flagship-level performance. Both models are equipped with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos. In the realm of photography, the Honor 600 series excels with a versatile camera system.

Both models feature a high-resolution 200MP main camera with a large 1/1.4-inch sensor, capturing stunning detail and clarity. A 12MP ultra-wide shooter expands creative possibilities, while a 50MP selfie camera ensures high-quality self-portraits.

However, the 600 Pro distinguishes itself with the addition of a 50MP telephoto camera, offering 3.5x optical zoom and CIPS 6.5 image stabilization for capturing distant subjects with precision. Both models benefit from Honor’s new Night Engine, enhancing low-light photography, and the upgraded AI Image to Video 2.0 feature, which seamlessly merges three photos into a short video, supports text prompts, and provides a range of templates for easy content creation.

Powering these devices is a substantial 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, supporting 80W wired charging and 27W reverse wired charging. The 600 Pro further enhances convenience with 50W wireless charging capabilities. Connectivity options include WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and NFC, ensuring seamless integration with modern devices. The Honor 600 series runs on Honor’s MagicOS 10, based on Android 16, providing a user-friendly and feature-rich software experience.

The launch of the Honor 600 series in Malaysia signifies Honor’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to providing consumers with cutting-edge technology





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