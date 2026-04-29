Hong Kong Stock Exchange Reports Record Quarterly Profit Amidst IPO Surge

HKEX announces a record quarterly profit of HK$5.19 billion for the first three months of 2026, driven by increased trading volumes and a surge in IPOs, particularly from mainland Chinese companies. A man is also in custody after allegedly causing his wife to miscarry. Updates on Negeri Sembilan exco seats are also provided.

Hong Kong's stock exchange has reported an exceptionally strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2026, achieving a record quarterly profit. The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing ( HKEX ), the operator of the exchange, announced that profit attributable to shareholders reached HK$5.19 billion, equivalent to approximately RM2.6 billion.

This represents a substantial 27 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year, highlighting the continued strength and resilience of Hong Kong's financial markets. The impressive results are largely attributed to increased trading activity in both cash and commodities markets, driving core business revenue to HK$7.69 billion – a 22 per cent rise year-on-year. The positive performance comes amidst a backdrop of global economic uncertainty, with investors increasingly seeking stable and accessible markets.

HKEX CEO Bonnie Chan emphasized that the exchange has successfully positioned itself as a safe haven for global capital, while simultaneously providing access to the dynamic growth opportunities present in the Asian region. Chan stated that the first quarter results demonstrate HKEX’s ability to navigate a volatile macro environment and deliver exceptional value to shareholders. The surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) has been a significant contributor to this success.

Hong Kong continues to maintain its leading position globally for IPOs, attracting significant investment from mainland Chinese companies and beyond. Notable IPOs in the first quarter included those of Muyuan Foods Co., Ltd and Eastroc Beverage (Group) Co., Ltd, signaling strong investor confidence in the Hong Kong market. Specifically, the first quarter of 2026 saw a remarkable 40 new listings, collectively raising HK$110.4 billion.

This figure is more than five times the amount raised during the same period last year, demonstrating a dramatic increase in IPO activity. This influx of capital underscores Hong Kong’s attractiveness as a listing destination and its crucial role in facilitating cross-border investment. The exchange’s ability to attract and successfully execute these IPOs is a testament to its robust regulatory framework, efficient trading infrastructure, and strong investor relations. Beyond the financial results, a separate incident has also been reported.

A man has been apprehended and placed on a seven-day remand following an alleged violent assault on his wife, which resulted in a miscarriage. This case is currently under investigation, and the individual is being held while authorities gather evidence and proceed with legal proceedings. This starkly contrasts with the positive economic news, highlighting the complex realities within the region.

Furthermore, a promotional offer is currently available, offering an additional RM10 upon signup with the code VERSAMM10, requiring a minimum cash-in of RM100. Terms and conditions apply to this offer. In Negeri Sembilan, the Menteri Besar has stated that vacant exco seats will be finalized next week, dismissing rumors of meetings with Umno representatives to fill those positions





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HKEX Hong Kong Stock Exchange IPO Profit Finance Investment Asian Markets Economic Growth Muyuan Foods Eastroc Beverage Remand Domestic Violence Negeri Sembilan

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