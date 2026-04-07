Hong Kong Star Marine Lee Yee-man to Marry in Japan

Hong Kong actress Marine Lee Yee-man and fitness trainer Ocean Leung are set to wed in Japan on May 23rd. The wedding will take place in a Yokohama church with a vintage design. The couple, engaged since 2021, recently held a betrothal ceremony, sharing pre-wedding photos taken in Japan last June. Lee expressed pre-wedding nerves; the event highlights a celebrity destination wedding with traditional Chinese customs.

Hong Kong actress Marine Lee Yee-man and celebrity fitness trainer Ocean Leung have finalized their wedding plans, with the ceremony set to take place in Japan on May 23rd. The couple, who have been engaged since 2021, have chosen a church in Yokohama for their special day. The venue is characterized by a vintage-inspired design, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and red brick accents, creating an ambiance that blends rustic charm with elegant sophistication.

The announcement brings an end to the anticipation surrounding the wedding, which has been subject to multiple delays since their engagement. The couple initially shared their pre-wedding photos last June, also taken in Japan, hinting at their eventual wedding location and style. Lee, 41, has been a prominent figure in the Hong Kong entertainment industry, while Leung is a well-known fitness professional. Their relationship has been followed closely by fans and media alike, making the upcoming wedding a highly anticipated event. Lee's recent Instagram activity provided a glimpse into their preparations. On April 4th, she shared updates about a betrothal ceremony she had held in accordance with Chinese pre-wedding customs. The celebration involved a generous exchange of gifts, including gold, fine wine, pastries, and expensive seafood such as fish maw, showcasing the traditional elements incorporated into their modern celebration. These preparations provided a tangible sense of the excitement leading up to the main wedding ceremony. \The preparations leading up to the wedding have been followed closely, with Lee’s Instagram posts providing glimpses into the various stages of the planning process. Lee has previously admitted to feeling a sense of nervousness about the wedding, a sentiment that is common among many brides-to-be, and underscores the significant life change the event represents. The choice of Japan for the wedding location also adds an element of interest, with the country's scenic beauty and cultural richness providing a unique backdrop for the celebration. The Yokohama church's aesthetic details further contribute to the anticipation, promising a wedding that combines a timeless design with personal significance. The couple's public confirmation of the wedding date brings an end to speculation and confirms that their journey towards marriage is nearing its culmination. The combination of Lee's celebrity status, Leung's professional recognition in the fitness industry, and the carefully selected details of the wedding ceremony make this an event of considerable interest to the public. \Beyond the wedding details, the news reflects the growing trend of celebrities choosing personalized, destination weddings. This allows couples to create an intimate and memorable experience, away from the typical media scrutiny. The choice of location, the specific church design, and the incorporation of cultural traditions demonstrate the couple's commitment to creating a unique and meaningful celebration. The focus on pre-wedding rituals also highlights the importance of honoring cultural customs and traditions, blending old and new practices in the couple's marital journey. The wedding will undoubtedly offer a platform for both Marine Lee and Ocean Leung to express their personalities and love for each other. Overall, the upcoming wedding promises to be a memorable and stylish event, showcasing the blend of cultural traditions and personalized touches that are becoming increasingly prevalent in the celebrity world. The details provided paint a picture of an event that will be highly memorable for the couple, their guests, and the wider public who have been following their journey





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