Hong Kong School Faces Legal Challenge Over Summary Dismissal of Principal After Singapore Incident

A Hong Kong secondary school's summary dismissal of its principal following a filmed altercation in Singapore may encounter a high legal threshold if contested, according to lawmakers. The principal, Lee Cheuk-hing, was terminated immediately after an apology and resignation intended to last until August. Legal experts note that summary dismissal is treated as a last resort and requires rigorous evidence, with courts historically setting a high bar for such actions. The case could impact the principal's provident fund benefits and teaching qualifications, while raising broader questions about labour rights and disciplinary procedures in the education sector.

A Hong Kong secondary school's decision to summarily dismiss its principal following an incident where he was filmed swearing at security guards in Singapore may face significant legal challenges if contested in court.

The former principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, Lee Cheuk-hing, has engaged legal counsel to review his termination after the school board rejected his resignation and terminated his contract effective June 3 without compensation. A secondary school principal in Hong Kong typically earns between HK$101,000 and HK$147,100 (US$12,890 to US$18,774) monthly, depending on the school's size.

The Subsidised Schools Provident Fund, which manages retirement and separation benefits for educators, saw 2,581 teachers withdraw an average of HK$3.38 million each last year upon retirement, resignation, dismissal, or other qualifying events. The incident occurred on May 22 during a school trip to Singapore, where Lee was captured on video verbally confronting security guards. He subsequently apologized and submitted his resignation on May 28, intending to serve until August 31.

However, the school board dismissed him immediately, citing that his continued presence would "gravely disrupt the operation of the school and prevent the school's teachers and students from moving forward as soon as possible.

" The board invoked a clause under Hong Kong's Employment Ordinance that permits summary dismissal without notice or compensation for certain serious misconduct. Lawmaker Chau Siu-chung, representing the labour functional constituency, emphasized that summary dismissal is considered the "capital punishment" of the labour sector, carrying a very high legal threshold. He noted that courts historically require employers to present rigorous evidence to justify such actions, and once summarily dismissed, employees forfeit various benefits.

Under the ordinance, summary dismissal is permissible only if an employee willfully disobeys lawful orders, engages in misconduct, commits fraud or dishonesty, or is habitually neglectful of duties. The Labour Department clarifies that this severe disciplinary measure should be reserved for cases of very serious misconduct or where repeated warnings have failed to correct behavior. Chau argued that the school's use of this clause is "highly disputable," pointing out that court precedents set a demanding standard.

He also observed that the video does not clearly show that anyone was offended by the principal's actions, and Lee claimed he was acting to protect his students. Former secondary school principal and education lawmaker Tang Fei suggested that Lee may have felt his rights were not adequately protected during the termination process, prompting him to seek legal advice on the lawfulness of the dismissal.

The termination could affect Lee's provident fund benefits, though the final determination rests with the Education Bureau. Tang noted that summary dismissal is exceptionally rare within the education sector. The bureau, when queried, declined to comment on the specific case but stated that appropriate action would be taken if a teacher violates professional ethics or the law, based on the incident's nature and severity.

Regarding teaching qualifications, if a teacher's registration is cancelled-whether due to dismissal or other reasons-they are barred from teaching in any educational institution, including tutorial schools. However, if a lesser penalty is imposed, such as a warning, and the teacher's registration remains valid, they may continue teaching. The Subsidised Schools Provident Fund requires a certified withdrawal form from the school supervisor and bureau approval for payouts upon separation.

With 2,581 teachers accessing their funds last year, the average withdrawal of HK$3.38 million highlights the substantial financial implications of termination or retirement in the sector. Legal experts indicate that the school bears the burden of proving that Lee's conduct warranted the harshest penalty, and the court will scrutinize whether the misconduct was so grave as to justify immediate dismissal without notice or compensation.

The case underscores the delicate balance between an employer's right to maintain discipline and an employee's right to due process, especially in professions with high ethical standards like education. As the dispute unfolds, it may set a precedent for how summary dismissal is applied in Hong Kong's subsidized schools, potentially affecting labour practices across the sector





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Hong Kong Summary Dismissal Principal San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School Singapore Incident Employment Ordinance Lawmaker Court Challenge Provident Fund Education Bureau

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