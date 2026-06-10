Hong Kong's M+ Museum Blends Interactive Poetry, Lee Bul's Provocative Art, Restored Nakagin Capsule, and Egyptian Treasures at Nearby Palace Museum

Explore Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District where M+ museum features a phone-based poetry installation, a major retrospective of Lee Bul's work including reflections on the Sewol ferry tragedy, a restored capsule from Tokyo's iconic tower, and the M+ Sigg Collection's emotional landscapes. A short walk leads to the Hong Kong Palace Museum's exhibition of ancient Egyptian artifacts making their international debut.

The M+ museum in Hong Kong 's West Kowloon Cultural District is showcasing a variety of innovative contemporary art and design exhibitions that challenge conventional perceptions and offer immersive experiences.

One of the interactive installations is Dial-A-Poem Hong Kong, where visitors can use a telephone sculpture or their own phones to call a local number and listen to recordings of thirty local poets reading their work in Cantonese, English, or Mandarin. This project emphasizes the auditory experience of poetry, inviting participants to engage with the rhythm and sound regardless of language comprehension.

The installation is part of Lee Bul's Anagram series, which interrogates ideals of perfection through sculptural forms made from diverse materials like leather. Another major exhibition is Lee Bul: From 1998 to Now, featuring over two hundred works by the South Korean artist. Curator Sunny Cheung highlighted the recurring themes in her oeuvre, including utopia and dystopia, the cyclical nature of progress and failure, and processes of trauma and healing.

Notable pieces include Via Negativa, a walk-through maze of mirrors that creates endless reflections to confront visitors with fragments of their self-awareness, and Scale of Tongue, a ship-like structure that references the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster in South Korea, commenting on news suppression and the lingering trauma of the divers who recovered bodies. Also on view is M+ Sigg Collection: Inner Worlds, presenting works by thirty-eight Chinese contemporary artists exploring a spectrum of emotions from joy to anxiety.

A highlight is Yue Minjun's 2000 A.D. , with twenty-five life-sized sculptures arranged similar to the terracotta warriors of Emperor Qin Shihuang.

Additionally, the museum has acquired and restored Unit A806, one of only twenty-three capsules saved from the demolition of Tokyo's iconic Nakagin Capsule Tower. Visitors can peer into this compact, self-contained apartment designed for short-term stays by commuters, offering a glimpse into metabolist architecture. Adjacent to M+, the Hong Kong Palace Museum is hosting Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums until August 31.

This exhibition displays approximately two hundred fifty artifacts spanning four millennia, many on loan from Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities and shown outside Egypt for the first time. Highlights include a coffin dating to 1069-945 BCE and recent discoveries from Saqqara, the ancient burial ground near Cairo. The museum also advises online advance ticket purchases and adherence to time slots for entry.

Dining options like the dim sum restaurant King Lung Heen are available nearby for visitors after exploring these cultural offerings





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Hong Kong M+ Museum Dial-A-Poem Lee Bul Nakagin Capsule Tower Hong Kong Palace Museum Ancient Egypt Exhibition Contemporary Art Interactive Installation Sewol Ferry

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