Hong Kong Overtakes Switzerland as World's Top Cross-Border Wealth Hub, BCG Says

Hong Kong has surpassed Switzerland as the leading global booking centre for cross-border wealth, driven by Chinese wealth and IPO boom, according to BCG's 2026 Global Wealth Report.

Hong Kong has overtaken Switzerland as the world's top booking centre for cross-border wealth for the first time, a milestone that industry experts say is unlikely to be reversed as Asian hubs outpace the traditional European safe haven.

According to Boston Consulting Group's 2026 Global Wealth Report, Hong Kong now manages $2.95 trillion in offshore wealth, narrowly surpassing Switzerland's $2.94 trillion. The shift is attributed to a surge in wealth from mainland China and a booming IPO market in 2025 that bolstered Hong Kong's status as a gateway for global capital. BCG notes that Hong Kong's role is closely tied to China's economic and regulatory landscape, making its trajectory dependent on developments on the mainland.

The report emphasizes that Hong Kong is cementing its role as China's gateway to global markets, though this concentration also ties its future to mainland policies and economic performance. Both Hong Kong and Singapore are projected to grow as cross-border booking centres at approximately 9% annually through 2030, compared to a slower 6% growth rate expected for Switzerland over the same period.

Globally, cross-border wealth expanded by 8.4% to $15.7 trillion last year, driven by strong equity markets and a growing demand for geographical diversification. The top ten booking centres continue to attract the vast majority of these flows, further concentrating wealth in established hubs. Despite slower growth, Switzerland's diversification across regions offers a strategic advantage, as it draws clients from multiple continents, while Asian hubs rely heavily on China's continued expansion.

The report highlights that wealthy individuals from the Middle East have been shifting assets to Switzerland amid regional conflicts, reaffirming its role as a safe haven. Geopolitical uncertainty has also played a role in reinforcing Switzerland's position as a core global booking centre. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has prompted wealthy individuals to shift assets from the Gulf region to Switzerland, according to bankers and financial advisers interviewed by Reuters.

This flight-to-safety dynamic underscores the enduring appeal of Switzerland's stability. However, the report notes that client proximity is becoming increasingly important. Michael Kahlich, co-author of the BCG report, highlights that two major hubs are forming globally: Singapore and Hong Kong for Asia, and Switzerland, the UK, and the US for the Western region.

As proximity to clients gains importance, Swiss banks have expanded their presence in other leading hubs, with UBS now ranking as the top wealth manager in both Singapore and Hong Kong. The rise of Hong Kong reflects a broader shift in global wealth dynamics, with Asia accounting for an increasing share of cross-border assets. While Switzerland remains a key player, its slower growth relative to Asian hubs suggests a gradual rebalancing.

The report warns that Hong Kong's concentration on China could expose it to risks from regulatory changes or economic downturns on the mainland. Nevertheless, the trend toward Asia is clear, and both Hong Kong and Singapore are expected to continue their upward trajectory, reshaping the landscape of global wealth management. The BCG report underscores that cross-border wealth flows are increasingly concentrated in the top hubs, with the top ten centres capturing 82% of global offshore wealth.

As wealthy individuals seek diversification and safety, the competition among hubs will intensify, but the long-term outlook points to Asia's ascendancy





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